Ben Simmons makes his preseason debut with the Sacramento Kings

Ben Simmons made his long-awaited return to professional basketball on Saturday, logging his preseason debut for the Sacramento Kings in a 111-106 defeat against the Golden State Warriors. The appearance marked Simmons’s first game action since April 2025, ending a prolonged absence from the hardwood.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth Chart Value: Simmons played very limited minutes off the bench as he ramps up conditioning, keeping his immediate fantasy upside low.

Simmons played very limited minutes off the bench as he ramps up conditioning, keeping his immediate fantasy upside low. Rebuilding Dynamics: With Sacramento fully immersed in a rebuild, Simmons will have ample opportunity to secure steady rotational minutes once fully healthy.

With Sacramento fully immersed in a rebuild, Simmons will have ample opportunity to secure steady rotational minutes once fully healthy. Contract Risk: Operating on a modest one-year, $3.5 million deal, Simmons carries zero long-term financial risk for the Kings front office.

The Road Back From Injury and Uncertainty

Simmons entered the matchup looking to reestablish his career after a tumultuous multi-year stretch defined by severe back injuries. Once a multi-time All-Star anchoring the Philadelphia 76ers, his trajectory stalled following the 2020-21 campaign. He missed the entire 2021-22 season before struggling to find his footing during a tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

During the 2024-25 season, Simmons split time between Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers, appearing in 51 total games while averaging 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per contest. Despite those modest numbers, market interest dried up. He ultimately went completely unsigned throughout the 2025-26 NBA season.

Evaluating the Kings’ Low-Risk Gamble

Despite a year out of the league, Simmons maintained his desire for a competitive return. He drew reported interest from major franchises including the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Instead of joining a contender, he opted for a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Sacramento Kings.

For Sacramento, the acquisition represents a calculated low-risk flyer on a former elite playmaker. The roster construction allows the coaching staff to ease Simmons back into a structured offensive scheme without immediate pressure to carry heavy scoring loads. While a return to All-Star form remains a steep mountain to climb, his court vision and defensive versatility offer tangible value for a rebuilding franchise testing out roster combinations for the future.

Stat Category 2024-25 Season Average Preseason Return (vs. GSW) Points 5.0 Limited Bench Minutes Assists 5.6 Easing into Rotation Rebounds 4.7 Active on Glass

Saturday’s preseason opener provided the first concrete look at Simmons in a Kings uniform, but his ultimate role and conditioning timeline remain to be fully tested as the regular season approaches.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.