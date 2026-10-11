Moto2 Indonesian GP Red-Flagged After Turn 1 Four-Rider Crash

The 2026 Moto2 Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at the Mandalika International Circuit delivered high drama on October 11, 2026, when a Turn 1 multi-rider crash involving Daniel Holgado, David Alonso, Joe Roberts, and Collin Veijer triggered an immediate red flag.

Chaos at Turn 1 and the Immediate Red Flag

Future MotoGP rider Daniel Holgado lost control of his machine and collected his teammate David Alonso. The impact also collected American Racing rider Joe Roberts, while a flying fuel tank torn from Alonso’s bike struck Collin Veijer’s KTM. Despite the violence of the collision, all four riders escaped serious injury and walked away on their feet, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Because the race officials halted proceedings before the completion of three laps, race control ordered the entire field to line up on the original starting grid for the restart. However, the logistical scramble in the pit lane separated the fortunate from the doomed. Motogp.com noted that Alonso’s bike suffered catastrophic damage—including the fuel tank being ripped completely out—ruling the Colombian out of the restart. Meanwhile, the crews for Holgado and Veijer thrashed against the clock to repair their sole remaining machines.

Grid Recovery and Tactical Shuffles

When the pit lane reopened, Holgado, Roberts, and Veijer made it out to take their grid slots. But disaster struck the American Racing garage once more. Motogp.com reported that Joe Roberts peeled back into the box before the lights went out due to a persistent rear brake problem, ending his grand prix prematurely.

When the race recommenced, Escrig grabbed the holeshot to lead the field through the opening sequence, with Holgado slotting into third before Ivan Ortola fought past. As the laps ticked down, the championship protagonists began to assert themselves. Manuel Gonzalez carved his way up through the points-paying positions, eventually climbing into the podium battle as Holgado’s pace faded.

Late-Race Heartbreak and Guevara’s Triumph

Up front, Izan Guevara hunted down race leader Escrig, steadily erasing the deficit as the laps wound down. On Lap 12 of 14, Escrig picked up his pace to defend the lead, setting up a thrilling duel for the victory. But a sudden technical issue cruelly halted Escrig’s charge, handing the lead baton directly to Guevara.

Photo: Auto India Daily

Guevara closed out a dramatic victory to claim a hat-trick of wins, reducing the championship gap to Manuel Gonzalez down to 6.5 points after Gonzalez salvaged 20 crucial points for finishing behind the frontrunners. For Holgado, a chaotic afternoon that began with a terrifying tumble at Turn 1 ultimately ended on the podium in third place following Escrig’s mechanical failure.

Rider Team Result / Status Izan Guevara BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 P1 (Race Winner) Manuel Gonzalez Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Title Frontrunner (20 Points) Daniel Holgado – P3 (Recovered from Turn 1 Crash) Alex Escrig KLINT Racing Team DNF (Late Technical Issue) David Alonso – DNF (Turn 1 Crash Damage) Joe Roberts American Racing DNF (Rear Brake Issue)

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