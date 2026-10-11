Kentucky Scores Walk-Off Two-Point Conversion To Hand LSU Second Loss

Kentucky became the first team in FBS history to win an overtime game by one point in consecutive weeks, defeating No. 10 LSU 35-34 in Lexington, Kentucky. Baxter scored a 1-yard touchdown.

For the second consecutive week, Will Stein elected to go for two and the victory instead of a tie after scoring an overtime touchdown. The decision paid off when quarterback Kenny Minchey found an empty middle of the field on the extra-point attempt, walking into the end zone untouched to seal a 35-34 upset over the No. 10 LSU Tigers in front of a sellout crowd.

The thrilling finish mirrors Kentucky’s win against South Carolina, where the Wildcats also countered an opponent’s overtime touchdown with a score and a decisive two-point conversion.

How Kentucky and LSU Swapped Momentum in Regulation

The game featured extensive lead changes and momentum swings. LSU opened the scoring sequence with a grueling 14-play drive that Kentucky’s defense halted at the 24-yard line for a field goal. Baxter burst through for a 77-yard run, setting up a 3-yard touchdown carry.

LSU responded with an 11-play touchdown drive, but Kentucky struck back on special teams. Wide receiver Brock Coffman eluded multiple defenders to return a punt 55 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter. The frantic first half closed with Minchey punching in a 1-yard score on a tush push play on fourth-and-goal as the half expired, leaving the score tied.

Photo: Lexington Herald Leader

Missed Kicks and a Dramatic Two-Minute Drill

Offenses stalled during the third quarter, yielding only a 24-yard field goal from LSU. Kentucky missed opportunities to pull away when Adam Zouagui missed field-goal attempts of 42 and 26 yards in the final five minutes of regulation. The second miss followed a fumble recovery at the LSU 13-yard line after Sam Leavitt was sacked.

Despite those misses, Kentucky executed a frantic two-minute drill starting from its own 19-yard line with no timeouts and only 1:37 remaining. Zouagui kicked a 33-yard field goal with 12 seconds left on the clock to force overtime, deadlocking the game at 27-27.

Overtime Execution and the Winning Play

LSU began with the ball in overtime. Quarterback Sam Leavitt opened the extra frame with a 10-yard pass followed by a 15-yard touchdown run, with Scott Starzyk kicking the extra point to put the Tigers ahead 34-27.

Kentucky answered with a third-down completion from Minchey to freshman receiver Kenneth Darby for 22 yards, moving the ball to the 1-yard line. Baxter punched in the subsequent 1-yard touchdown run to make it 34-33.

Photo: usnews.com

“There was nobody in the middle, so I figured I would run there. We had our play called, and I wasn’t necessarily part of it, but that’s what my read told me to so I ran it in. It was great.” Kenneth Minchey, Kentucky quarterback, via Associated Press

Stein kept his offense on the field for the two-point attempt. After a timeout sequence that negated a false start by Kentucky, Minchey capitalized on LSU’s defensive expectation of a pass to trot into the end zone unhindered.

Player Statistics and Upcoming Schedule

Minchey completed 23 of 36 passes for 246 yards, accumulating 206 of those yards after halftime. Baxter carried the ball 19 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Darby, a freshman receiver who originally committed to LSU, contributed four catches for 79 yards.

For LSU, Leavitt finished 25-of-34 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns, alongside one interception and the fumble. LSU receiver Jackson Harris also completed a 41-yard touchdown pass to tight end Roman Mothershed on a trick play in the fourth quarter.

Following the result, LSU drops to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference, while Kentucky improves to 5-1 and 3-1 in conference play. Looking ahead to next Saturday, LSU hosts No. 17 Mississippi State, and Kentucky visits Oklahoma.