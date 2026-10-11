LSU Suffers OT Loss to Kentucky for Eighth Straight SEC Road Defeat

No. 10 LSU suffered its eighth straight SEC road defeat, falling 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky at Kroger Field. The late collapse damages the Tigers’ College Football Playoff aspirations, extending a conference road skid that traces back to October 2024.

Fantasy & Market Impact

LSU Playoff Futures: The Tigers have two blemishes on their College Football Playoff resume in early October, with games against Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee remaining.

The Tigers have two blemishes on their College Football Playoff resume in early October, with games against Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee remaining. Quarterback Production: Sam Leavitt’s efficiency took a hit due to a ground game that was completely ineffective, leading to two crucial second-half turnovers that disrupted offensive rhythm.

Sam Leavitt’s efficiency took a hit due to a ground game that was completely ineffective, leading to two crucial second-half turnovers that disrupted offensive rhythm. Kentucky Momentum: Will Stein has Kentucky believing big things are possible in his first year on the job, adding value to their resume after taking down both Texas A&M and LSU.

Late-Game Collapse in Lexington

LSU held a 27-24 lead with just 97 seconds remaining in regulation before punting the ball to Kentucky. Starting from their own 19-yard line, the Wildcats orchestrated a 63-yard drive in 1:25 to set up a game-tying field goal. In the extra session, Kentucky matched LSU’s touchdown and successfully converted a two-point attempt to seal the 35-34 upset.

The defeat marks the eighth conference road loss for the Tigers. Their last victory away from home in SEC play occurred on October 19, 2024, when they defeated Arkansas 34-10.

Offensive Struggles and Penalties

The ground game provided virtually no support, mustering just 94 yards on 36 carries. That lack of balance forced the offense to lean heavily on Sam Leavitt, who committed two second-half turnovers that stalled vital possessions. Sloppy execution compounded those errors as LSU accumulated seven penalties for 50 yards, compared to just two penalties for 20 yards by Kentucky.

Kiffin noted in his postgame press conference that his team had multiple chances to close out the victory but failed to do so, adding that such results are expected when allowing opponents to remain in contention during night games on the road in the SEC.

The SEC Road History and Future Slate

While Kiffin wasn’t around for most of those losses, his career mark in conference away games since taking over at Ole Miss in 2020 sits at an even 13-13. Despite fielding a roster with superior talent relative to many of those past Rebels squads, execution flaws prevented the Tigers from escaping Kroger Field with a win.

Team Record Key Road Result Conference Context LSU Tigers Ranked No. 10 Lost 35-34 (OT) at Kentucky 8th straight SEC road loss Kentucky Wildcats Unranked Won 35-34 (OT) vs. LSU Wins over Texas A&M and LSU

With upcoming matchups against Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee on the horizon, the pressure will be on Kiffin to get the job done in those games and keep his team’s playoff hopes alive.

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