Stanford researchers discover protein inhibition regenerates cartilage

Researchers at Stanford Medicine discovered that inhibiting a specific protein called 15-PGDH can regenerate aged or damaged cartilage, pointing to potential alternatives for knee and hip replacement surgeries. Osteoarthritis affects joints as cartilage gradually wears away, eliminating the natural cushion between bones and causing chronic pain, swelling, and reduced mobility.

Protein Inhibition Restores Knee Cartilage in Aged Mice

Joint degradation accelerates as the 15-PGDH enzyme increases with age, according to the Stanford research team. Investigators found that knee cartilage in aged mice contained roughly twice the level of this protein found in young mice. When scientists administered small-molecule inhibitors to target and block the enzyme—using both systemic injections and direct intra-articular doses—the knee cartilage in aged subjects grew thicker and closer to that of normal joints.

This regenerative process operates entirely without stem cells. The therapeutic drug directly stimulates existing cartilage cells, prompting them to resume the active tissue maintenance functions seen in youth. Testing also extended to mice with simulated anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, a common joint injury that routinely triggers osteoarthritis later in life even after successful surgical repairs.

Post-Injury Treatment Prevents Joint Degeneration

Mice receiving the 15-PGDH inhibitor twice weekly for four weeks following an acute injury showed a markedly reduced incidence of post-traumatic osteoarthritis compared to untreated control subjects. Treated animals placed normal weight on the injured limb and walked with gait patterns closely resembling uninjured movement. These results indicate that blocking the protein can both reverse existing cartilage wear and shield damaged joints from subsequent degenerative breakdown.

Beyond animal models, the research group tested the small-molecule inhibitor on human cartilage tissue samples harvested from patients undergoing knee replacement surgeries. One week after exposure to the drug in laboratory culture, human tissue showed decreased levels of the 15-PGDH protein, suppressed markers of cartilage degradation, and nascent biochemical signals indicating the synthesis of new articular surface cartilage.

Clinical Path and Oral Drug Development

Because these human tissue trials occurred strictly in vitro, researchers emphasize that clinical efficacy in living human patients remains unproven. Separate clinical trials are already evaluating an oral formulation of this same 15-PGDH inhibitor in humans, though those current studies target age-related muscle weakness rather than joint preservation. Early safety trials involving healthy human volunteers indicated the oral compound was safe and behaved predictably in the body.

If subsequent clinical trials demonstrate that the therapy remains both safe and effective specifically for joint tissues, investigators hope to develop targeted oral or injectable treatments. Such medications would give clinicians a way to repair damaged cartilage directly, potentially reducing the frequency of major joint replacement surgeries for aging and injured patients.