Home » Economy » Solana ETFs Just Set a New Record With $188 Million in Weekly Inflows. Here’s Why I’m Bullish

U.S. spot Solana exchange-traded funds recorded a record $188 million in net inflows during the week of September 21 through 25, 2026, driven by broad investor demand across all seven tracked products and rising institutional interest in staking-integrated digital asset funds.

United States spot exchange-traded products linked to Solana experienced their largest weekly net inflows since inception during the five trading days ending September 25, 2026. Data shows a combined $188.21 million entering the sector over the stretch. Every single one of the seven Solana-focused funds tracked posted positive net inflows during the period, highlighting a broad surge in market demand that extended well beyond individual issuers.

Bitwise Leads Market Share as Rival Issuers Gain Ground

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF, trading under the ticker BSOL, captured the lion’s share of the weekly volume. The fund pulled in $128.46 million, accounting for roughly 68 percent of all net capital entering the U.S.

Photo: bitcoinfoundation.org

While Bitwise maintained its dominant market position, rival products also recorded substantial activity. Grayscale’s GSOL logged $28.06 million in trading volume, while Fidelity’s FSOL had $17.59 million in trading activity. Additional issuance activity came from Morgan Stanley, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, and 21Shares. Analysts noted that Bitwise’s weekly market share of 68 percent sat below its longer-term 76 percent share, indicating that secondary issuers are successfully capturing a larger slice of recent capital inflows.

Data from SoSoValue indicates that Solana spot ETFs pulled in an additional $13.2 million for the week ending September 18, 2026, whereas Bitcoin spot ETFs brought in just $6.2 million over the identical timeframe, marking the lowest weekly intake in the 141-week history of those funds.

On September 14, Solana gained $11.01 million. On September 15, it added $1.35 million, and on September 16 it took in $836,926. Conversely, Bitcoin funds shed $450.33 million on September 15 alongside another $295.98 million on September 16, while Solana ETFs managed to draw capital on both dates, resulting in an 11.29% price increase for SOL throughout this timeframe.

Friday Trading Peaks and Lifetime Cumulative Growth

Market momentum culminated on Friday, September 25, which delivered the strongest single-day performance since the funds launched. Solana exchange-traded products added about $86.67 million in net inflows during that final session alone—accounting for nearly half of the entire week’s net accumulation. Of that daily total, $55.73 million went directly to BSOL, while Grayscale’s product captured $18.47 million.

Photo: 247wallst.com

Following the record-breaking week, cumulative net purchases of U.S. spot Solana exchange-traded products reached $1,599 million. BSOL alone accounts for $1,218.5 million of that lifetime total since inception. These products provide investors with traditional brokerage access to SOL exposure without requiring direct wallet management or private key storage.

Broader Cryptocurrency Fund Movements and Technical Developments

The record influx into Solana products coincided with heavy institutional capital deployment across other digital asset funds. Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds added about $2.4 billion, while ether products attracted roughly $690 million. These inflows occurred even as SOL traded near $119, sitting roughly 60 percent below its record near $293.

At the network level, developer momentum continued alongside the financial inflows. Solana developers advanced Alpenglow, a proposed consensus upgrade designed to reduce transaction finality from about 12.8 seconds to roughly 150 milliseconds. The upgrade was deployed to the network’s second public test setting, though developers have not yet announced a definitive timeline for mainnet integration.