Hasan Mahmud Claims Bangladesh’s First Test Hat-Trick Against Afghanistan

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed a historic Test hat-trick against Afghanistan on October 11, 2026, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, dismissing Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad, and Zia-ur-Rahman in consecutive deliveries during the 83rd over of the first innings.

The milestone unfolded on the third day of the Abu Dhabi Test, transforming a tense morning session and rewriting the record books for Bangladesh cricket. Entering the match, the visiting side watched as a 26-year-old right-arm paceman became the first fast bowler from his country to secure a Test hat-trick.

How Hasan Mahmud Claimed Bangladesh’s First Fast-Bowling Hat-Trick

The drama began in the 83rd over of the first innings as Afghanistan attempted to build on a resilient batting display led by their captain. Mahmud started his triple-strike by finding the defensive gap of Ismat Alam, with an inward-seaming delivery that crashed straight into the off-stump. Alam departed for a single run, bringing Qais Ahmad to the crease.

On the very next ball, Mahmud induced an outside edge from Ahmad. Wicketkeeper Liton Das flew to his right, pulling off a diving catch just above the turf to dismiss Ahmad for a golden duck. That set the stage for the hat-trick delivery against Zia-ur-Rahman.

A pinpoint yorker-length delivery struck Rahman on the pads, drawing an immediate, deafening appeal from the fielding side. When the on-field umpire turned down the appeal, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto immediately called for a review. Ball-tracking technology confirmed the delivery was crashing into the off-stump, overturning the original decision and sparking wild celebrations across the Bangladesh camp.

Afghanistan Collapse and the 106-Run First-Innings Lead

Before Mahmud’s triple-strike, Afghanistan had carried strong momentum from the second day, finishing unbeaten at 211 for 4. Rahmat Shah anchored the resistance with a gritty 105 off 216 balls. Opener Abdul Malik also contributed a solid 62 runs off 120 balls.

Photo: TheWall

However, the morning session belonged entirely to the visiting bowling attack. Fellow fast bowler Ebadot Hossain struck early in the day by clean-bowling Ikram Alikhil for 32 runs, breaking an 80-run partnership alongside Shah. From a stable position of 220 for 5, the Afghan lower order unraveled spectacularly, losing their final six wickets for just 21 runs.

Mahmud finished his spell with stellar figures of 5 wickets for 55 runs in 21 overs, securing his fourth career five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Hossain provided fierce support from the other end, capturing 4 wickets for 56 runs as Afghanistan were bundled out for 240. Combined with Bangladesh’s first-inning total of 346, the team established a commanding 106-run lead.

Where Mahmud’s Milestone Ranks in Bangladesh Test History

Mahmud’s feat marks only the third hat-trick in Bangladesh’s Test history, and the first achieved by a pace bowler. The country’s previous two Test hat-tricks belonged exclusively to spinners: Alok Kapali accomplished the feat against Pakistan in Peshawar in 2003, followed by off-spinner Sohag Gazi against New Zealand in Chattogram in 2013.

Photo: The Business Standard

The achievement also places the 26-year-old paceman into elite company alongside legendary international quicks who have taken Test hat-tricks, including Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Glenn McGrath, Stuart Broad, and Jasprit Bumrah. Furthermore, by dismissing Yamin Ahmadzay later in the innings, Mahmud reached his 50th Test wicket in his 17th match and 29th innings, making him the fastest Bangladeshi fast bowler to touch that milestone.