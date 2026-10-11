Australia seize control against South Africa on third morning in Durban

Australia seized control of the first Test against South Africa on the third morning in Durban, reducing the hosts to 115 for 4 at lunch. Spearheaded by Pat Cummins and bolstered by Steven Smith’s work in the slips, the tourists tightened their grip on the contest to leave South Africa trailing by 275 runs.

Morning Resilience Gives Way to Late-Session Collapse

South Africa had initially navigated the opening exchanges under sunny skies at Kingsmead. Aiden Markram and David Bedingham stitched together a promising partnership as runs flowed freely on a surface that had flattened out considerably compared to the testing bounce seen on day one. But the disciplined Australian attack kept squeezing the game, leading to a sudden shift before the interval.

The hosts surrendered three wickets for just 15 runs in a damaging passage of play near the end of the session. Markram fell against the run of play for 37, edging a searing 144kph length delivery from Mitchell Starc—who found immediate rewards after switching to bowl around the wicket. It was a breakthrough that dismantled South Africa’s early momentum.

Cummins Sets the Tone as Smith Makes History

Pat Cummins led from the front with a hostile spell, regularly clocking speeds above 140kph and testing both edges of the bat. While his figures showed 1 for 24 from nine overs, his relentless probing laid the foundation for the collapse. At the other end, Steven Smith delivered a masterclass in slip-fielding precision.

Smith claimed two sublime catches, lifting him past Joe Root for the most Test catches by a non-wicketkeeper. First, he anticipated Temba Bavuma’s reverse-sweep off Nathan Lyon to snare a sharp chance. He then capped the morning by diving across first slip to remove Bedingham for 49, marking the 221st catch of his Test career.

Match Metric Australia 1st Innings South Africa (at Lunch, Day 3) Total Score / Wickets 390 115 / 4 Top Scorer Matt Renshaw (190) David Bedingham (49) Key Bowler Figures Wiaan Mulder (4-68) Nathan Lyon (1-22)

Lyon Capitalizes as Pressure Mounts

Nathan Lyon found his rhythm almost immediately after entering the attack 40 minutes into the morning. In stark contrast to South Africa’s spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer—who were counter-attacked in Australia’s first innings—Lyon applied immediate scoreboard pressure. He accounted for Bavuma cheaply before a late caught-behind appeal involving Wiaan Mulder was overturned when third umpire Richard Illingworth ruled the ball had brushed the turf.

With Bedingham falling just short of a half-century, South Africa enters the afternoon session staring down a deficit of 275 runs with heavy defensive rebuilding required.

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