Vinicius Júnior apologizes after red card in Real Madrid win

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Júnior received a red card in the 72nd minute of a 1-0 victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu, later apologizing to his team and fans via social media while claiming he faces persistent persecution from referees.

The Incident and Match Context at the Santiago Bernabéu

Vinicius entered the fixture as a second-half substitute during a match on Saturday. The Brazilian winger appeared to double Real Madrid’s advantage in the second half, putting the ball into the net to make it 2-0. However, the referee disallowed the effort following a review of the buildup play. Officials judged that Vinicius committed a prior infringement against a Villarreal defender during a physical tussle before the shot, specifically noting that he pulled Saliba’s hair.

In the exact same sequence, the referee brandished a red card, sending the forward straight to the dressing room. Yan Diomande had previously secured the home side’s narrow lead in the 63rd minute. The dismissal forced Real Madrid to navigate the final stretch of the match defending a one-goal advantage with only ten men on the pitch.

Social Media Apology and Claims of Referee Bias

Shortly after the final whistle, Vinicius took to his official Instagram account to address the supporters and his teammates. The joy goes on… Sorry to my team and the fans, the winger wrote, balancing the celebration of the team’s victory with an apology for leaving his squad shorthanded during a decisive phase of the game.

The forward followed up that initial statement with a second post on his Instagram stories, highlighting what he perceives as uneven disciplinary treatment. Sharing a montage featuring several incidents from different matches, the Brazilian expressed frustration that opposing players frequently escape caution for robust challenges directed at him, whereas he receives yellow and red cards. And the one who always gets yellow and red cards is Vinicius, what a disgrace, he wrote alongside the images.

Match Detail Data Point Fixture Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Score 1-0 Match Date Saturday Venue Santiago Bernabéu Goalscorer Yan Diomande (63′) Incident Minute 72nd minute

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