Inside an Award-Winning Auckland Penthouse with Harbour Views

Spatial designer Jennie Dunlop of Dunlop Design has completed a tone-on-tone, resort-style Auckland penthouse apartment featuring panoramic views of the Waitematā Harbour, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and a north-facing covered loggia, as reported by the NZ Herald.

The Bottom Line

The award-winning apartment maximizes its top-floor position with views on three sides of the Waitematā Harbour and Rangitoto.

Spatial designer Jennie Dunlop employed a monochromatic, natural palette featuring stone, timber, steel, alabaster, marble, and engineered oak flooring.

The open-plan interior is divided into three flexible zones and includes a custom kitchen with a black mirrored splashback and an adjoining media room partitioned by glass.

Design and Materiality of the Auckland Penthouse

The interior of the top-floor apartment relies on a deliberate tone-on-tone palette to maintain a bright and airy atmosphere. Natural and timeless materials dominate the space, incorporating stone, timber, steel, alabaster, and marble alongside generous applications of white and textured velvet accents for softness. On entry, engineered oak flooring flows through a generous hallway straight into the open-plan living and dining areas, where textured rugs further define individual gathering zones. “The brief was for a luxurious resort-style apartment, a flowing, well-appointed space that would enjoy a beautiful connection with the panoramic views of the Waitematā Harbour,” spatial designer Jennie Dunlop explained to the NZ Herald.

Kitchen Layout and Harbor Views

Positioned to the rear of the main living room, the kitchen and scullery offer flexible furniture placement options while acting as a visual anchor for the generous space. Lacquered oak and black-stained cabinetry frame the room, centering on a large-scale island with warm-toned marble benchtops, integrated storage, and bar seating. A black mirrored splashback reflects Rangitoto, creating a specific view for guests seated at the bar. According to the NZ Herald, the apartment’s layout utilizes floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors across three sides to capture the surrounding marine environment.

Living Zones and Glass Partitioning

Near the kitchen hub, two distinct lounging spaces serve the occupants. The primary communal room gathers seating around a gas fire, outfitted with tone-on-tone sofas.

Outdoor Entertaining and TIDA Recognition

A large north-facing, covered loggia extends the interior living space outdoors, designed specifically for daily use and entertaining. Furnished in monochromatic tones matching the interior, the outdoor room functions as a sun-catcher during the day and a venue for evening gatherings. “It has a lovely relaxed feel, but in an elevated way,” Dunlop noted regarding the project’s overall execution. The design has earned formal industry recognition, winning an accolade in the Trends International Design Awards (TIDA).

Photo: europesays.com

Design Feature Materials Used Spatial Function Flooring Engineered oak, textured rugs Flows from entry through open-plan living and dining zones Kitchen Island Warm-toned marble, lacquered oak, black-stained cabinetry Central anchoring station with storage and bar seating Media Room Partition Glass walls Isolates sound for television viewing while preserving harbor views Outdoor Loggia Monochromatic furnishings North-facing al fresco lounging and daytime sun-catcher