David Koller detailed the meticulous, month-per-track production process behind his sixth solo album, Nebudem se bát.

The Bottom Line

Intensive Production Schedule: Following the release of single tracks over the preceding time, Koller committed to a fast-paced recording run starting in January, spending roughly a month on each of the final seven songs.

Following the release of single tracks over the preceding time, Koller committed to a fast-paced recording run starting in January, spending roughly a month on each of the final seven songs. Creative Friction: Lyricist Patrik Hartl strongly opposed changes made to the reggae-influenced track “Nech mě bejt,” arguing that studio alterations distorted the upbeat intent of his original words.

Lyricist Patrik Hartl strongly opposed changes made to the reggae-influenced track “Nech mě bejt,” arguing that studio alterations distorted the upbeat intent of his original words. High-Profile Collaborations: The completed record features guest appearances from Szidi Tobias and guitarist Al Di Meola.

Crafting a Solo Record Track by Track

The groundwork for Nebudem se bát began two years prior following the release of Koller’s previous LP, XXIII, and a subsequent best of collection. Koller sought to reevaluate his catalog with a current lineup before turning his focus toward fresh material. Initial singles emerged incrementally, starting with “Stejný” written by Marcell and Jenda Vávra alongside Lukáš Chromek, followed by the title track featuring lyrics by Patrik Hartl and music by guitarist Michal Pelant, as well as “Víc než slova” spotlighting trumpeter Miroslav Hloucal.

The project solidified into a full-length album in January. Working out of his studio spaces, Koller adopted an unrelenting workflow between tour dates. “When we weren’t touring, I was working on one song after another,” Koller explained, noting that he aimed to finalize the sessions before the summer break. The resulting pressure meant long hours in the studio, drawing contributions from a wide circle of collaborators.

Creative Disagreements in the Studio

The meticulous approach to mixing occasionally created friction among the creative team. When guitarist Michal Pelant felt an older demo of the title track “Nebudem se bát” possessed superior energy, the band returned to the studio to re-record guitars, drums, synths, and bass. Similar revisions were applied right down to the final stages of production.

Upon hearing the revised version, Hartl strongly disagreed with the direction, arguing that the music was intended to be lighthearted while the lyrics offered playful jabs. Koller acknowledged that Hartl was right, prompting the band to restore the original upbeat tempo.

International Collaborations and Elite Production

The album relies on external co-writers and guest performers. Another track, “Já byl možná úžasnej,” was built around a lyric provided by Sahar. The final mixes for the eleven tracks were handled in the United Kingdom by Steve Lyon, a sound engineer who worked with Depeche Mode and with David at the album Československo.

Photo: europesays.com

Release Plans and Live Debut

Nebudem se bát was released at the end of September. Following the intense studio sessions, Koller indicated a temporary halt to songwriting to focus on live performances. The official album launch concert is scheduled for 27. 5. at Prague’s Štvanice island, hosted within the central Coloseum tennis court venue, where the band plans to debut material from the new record alongside career-spanning hits.