ASUS TUF Gaming A16 FA608UHI Review: Powerful AMD & RTX Gaming Laptop

ASUS prices the TUF Gaming A16 FA608UHI at 53,990 baht, with promotional rates dropping to 41,990 baht for a 16-inch gaming laptop that pairs an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card, Notebookspec reported.

Hardware Specifications and AMD Ryzen 7 260 Performance

The system runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor built on the 4nm FinFET TSMC process with the Hawk Point development code and Zen 4 architecture, offering eight cores and 16 threads operating between 3.8 and 5.1 GHz. Paired with the processor is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 with an 115W TGP, 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, and 2560 CUDA cores. For expansion, the internal layout includes two SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 64GB of DDR5 5600 MHz memory—starting with 16GB pre-installed—alongside two M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 storage slots carrying a 512GB Micron 2500 SSD.

Component Specification CPU AMD Ryzen 7 260 (8 cores, 16 threads, 3.8~5.1 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 (8GB GDDR7, 115W TGP) RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 MHz (Expandable to 64GB across 2 slots) Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD Display 16-inch IPS, 1920×1200 resolution, 144 Hz Refresh Rate

Thermal Architecture and Battery Endurance Benchmarks

Cooling is handled by second-generation Arc Flow fans connected to four heat pipes that span the processor, graphics card, and chipset to exhaust heat through the rear vents. Despite packing a 70Wh lithium-polymer battery—down in capacity from prior iterations—the laptop achieves up to eight hours and 56 minutes of continuous runtime during video playback testing with screen brightness set to 50 percent and integrated graphics enabled.

Display Quality and Connectivity Options

Notebookspec reported that colorimeter testing reveals 99.8 percent sRGB gamut coverage alongside a peak brightness of 321.93 cd/m2. Physical connectivity spans one USB-C 3.2 Full Function port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one legacy USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.1 output, an RJ45 LAN jack, and an audio combo socket. Wireless networking relies on a Realtek 8852CE Wi-Fi 6E card paired with Bluetooth 5.4.

Design Trade-offs and Gaming Capabilities

Weighing 2.2 kilograms on its own or 2.62 kilograms with the included 240W power brick, the chassis features a 1-Zone RGB keyboard with translucent WASD keys and a flat-laying hinge design. Notebookspec reported that the machine delivers strong frame rates in 1080p gaming when utilizing NVIDIA DLSS and Frame Generation technologies, though reviewers noted minor drawbacks such as non-customizable macro keys above the F1 through F4 row and the inclusion of a single USB 2.0 port alongside faster connections.