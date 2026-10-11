A2 stays calm in Limburg during weekend overhaul

The A2 motorway in Limburg remains remarkably calm on its final day of closure, while intensive demolition and construction work proceed around the clock, according to local reporting by De Limburger.

A Massive Infrastructure Overhaul Between Het Vonderen and Kerensheide

The sweeping infrastructure project forms part of a multi-year initiative by Rijkswaterstaat to widen the motorway by adding an extra traffic lane in each direction, tackling bottlenecks in the narrowest corridor of the Netherlands.

Contractor Boskalis has characterized the intense weekend schedule as a “military operation,” deploying roughly 600 construction workers to execute 25 separate subprojects simultaneously. Among the major milestones achieved during this continuous effort are the complete demolition of two older viaducts and the installation of new wildlife passages, known as faunabuizen, designed to safeguard local ecosystems.

Navigating the Diversions and Managing Traffic Flow

While the first night of construction proceeded smoothly despite adverse weather conditions, motorists faced noticeable congestion during Friday morning’s commute before the full evening closure took effect. Rijkswaterstaat implemented comprehensive detours, routing traffic from the St. Joost slip road through Echt via the N276.

Photo: NOS

Authorities had strongly urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel across the region given the lack of robust alternative routes. Despite these warnings, overall traffic volume heading northward remained visibly lower compared to typical Fridays, helping engineers maintain an aggressive construction pace throughout the weekend.

The Road Ahead for Limburg’s Key Corridor

The current total shutdown marks the second major weekend closure in a planned series of seven scheduled over the next five years. Crews continue to work uninterrupted day and night to complete the complex array of tasks before the highway reopens to regular traffic on Monday morning at 05:00.