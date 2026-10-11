Steelers Face Asking Price for Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The Arizona Cardinals have established their asking price for a blockbuster trade involving wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., requiring at least a second-round draft pick and an additional mid-round selection, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Bottom Line

Trade Compensation: Arizona is demanding a second-round draft pick alongside an additional Day 2 or Day 3 selection to part with the former No. 4 pick.

Arizona is demanding a second-round draft pick alongside an additional Day 2 or Day 3 selection to part with the former No. 4 pick. Active Suitors: The Houston Texans have emerged as heavy favorites, though negotiations hinge on draft-year specifics, with Arizona pushing for a 2027 selection over Houston’s offer of a 2028 pick.

The Houston Texans have emerged as heavy favorites, though negotiations hinge on draft-year specifics, with Arizona pushing for a 2027 selection over Houston’s offer of a 2028 pick. Roster Pressure: The Pittsburgh Steelers face mounting pressure to evaluate external targets following a foot injury to Michael Pittman Jr.

Pelissero Outlines High Cost for Harrison

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning that the Arizona Cardinals have received inquiries regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. League sources indicate the Cardinals hold a firm valuation on the wideout, who was the former No. 4 pick. Any franchise seeking to secure Harrison must meet a threshold of a second-round pick and more.

“Other teams that have spoken to the Cardinals say Arizona would want a second-round draft pick and more—perhaps an additional mid-round pick—to consider dealing Harrison,” Pelissero wrote. The asking price reflects the value placed on the player despite a shifting offensive hierarchy in Arizona, where Harrison has shared targets with Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride.

Team / Inquirer Reported Offer / Status Reported Target Draft Year Houston Texans Active Frontrunner 2028 Pick (Cardinals pushing for 2027) Pittsburgh Steelers Linked by Analysts / Vacancy at WR2 Unspecified Day 2-3 Capital Arizona Cardinals Demanding Asking Price Second-Round Pick + Mid-Round Selection

Schefter and Rapoport Detail Impending Roster Moves

An hour after Pelissero’s initial valuation update, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X that the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison. Schefter noted that the team informed Harrison he would be inactive for Sunday’s game vs. Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.

Concurrently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that while no trade is finalized as of now, he’s expected to be traded. It remains unknown which team is acquiring Harrison.

Evaluating Pittsburgh’s Standing and Roster Constraints

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox previously identified the Pittsburgh Steelers as one of the top two ideal landing spots for Harrison on October 2. The necessity for reinforcement grew acute following Michael Pittman Jr.’s foot injury, an issue expected to sideline the receiver for a few weeks.

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General Manager Omar Khan has displayed a willingness to execute aggressive mid-season transactions, acquiring Mike Williams at the trade deadline in 2024. The past two offseasons, they acquired Pittman and D.K. Metcalf. Meeting Arizona’s high valuation would require parting with premium draft capital. Absent an external addition, Pittsburgh projects to utilize Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard as possible starters opposite Metcalf.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.