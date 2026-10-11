Arizona Cardinals finalize trade to send Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade to send former No. 4 overall draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. away from the franchise ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions, according to market data and reporting from Polymarket. The wide receiver was rendered inactive as front offices iron out trade details prior to the upcoming November trade deadline.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Houston Surges: Trader consensus on Polymarket heavily favors the Houston Texans at a 72.5% implied probability to land the wide receiver.

Trader consensus on Polymarket heavily favors the Houston Texans at a 72.5% implied probability to land the wide receiver. Colts Step Back: The Indianapolis Colts withdrew from trade discussions after balking at Arizona’s steep asking price of a second-round pick plus additional compensation.

The Indianapolis Colts withdrew from trade discussions after balking at Arizona’s steep asking price of a second-round pick plus additional compensation. Lineup Shockwaves: Harrison’s sudden inactive status for Week 5 reshapes fantasy football rosters and leaves the Cardinals looking for immediate perimeter production.

The Trade Landscape and Market Probabilities

Speculation surrounding the destination of the former Ohio State standout has driven heavy volume on predictive markets. Polymarket data indicates that the Houston Texans have emerged as the clear frontrunner in the sweepstakes. Traders place a high conviction on Houston due to confirmed deep negotiations between the front offices.

The appeal of the Texans destination lies heavily in the potential reunion between Harrison and his former college quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Houston’s offense currently seeks reliable, explosive passing-game weapons to elevate their aerial attack, making a trade for a young elite talent an aggressive yet logical move.

Team / Outcome Market Probability Status Front-Office Status Houston Texans Leading (72.5% implied) Confirmed deep negotiations Indianapolis Colts Withdrawn pulled out over asking price Arizona Cardinals Default resolution if no trade Finalizing departure, player inactive

Front-Office Valuations and Contract Realities

While the Texans appear poised to seal the transaction, other franchises weighed their options carefully before balking at the asset cost. The Indianapolis Colts conducted early due diligence on the wide receiver. However, discussions stalled permanently when Arizona demanded a minimum return of a second-round draft choice paired with additional compensation.

Harrison’s modest production in the early 2026 season, combined with the financial and structural obligations remaining on his rookie contract, heavily influenced the wider bidding landscape. Front offices must balance elite athletic upside against the cost of draft capital and cap space allocation.

What Happens Next Before the Deadline

The definitive window for resolution is fast approaching. The market rules dictate that the prediction pool will officially resolve based on the next team Harrison joins by November 10, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. If no trade materializes and he remains under contract with his current club, the market defaults to the Arizona Cardinals.

For now, the player remains in sporting limbo. Sidelined for the Week 5 fixture against Detroit, Harrison watches from the inactive list while executives finalize the paperwork on a transaction that will significantly alter the offensive outlook of whichever franchise secures his signature.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.