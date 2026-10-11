Trump Appoints Katie Bailey to Lead White House Legislative Affairs

On Saturday, President Donald Trump selected Katie Bailey to head the White House’s Office of Legislative Affairs, giving her the role of serving as the administration’s bridge to Congress.

Bailey will step into the role less than a month before midterm elections that could leave control of both the House and Senate in Democratic hands. She replaces James Braid, who Trump said was his “longest tenured” legislative affairs director and is departing for the private sector.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced the appointment by pointing to Bailey’s previous experience on Capitol Hill. “After previously working on Capitol Hill, Katie understands how the Executive and Legislative Branches of Government can most effectively work together to achieve Great Success for the American People,” Trump wrote, adding that she “will be fantastic, and work tirelessly with Congress to pass Bills that help, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Transition and Midterm Stakes

Bailey currently serves as special assistant to the president and deputy director of legislative affairs, liaising with the Senate. During her time in that position, she assisted in securing cabinet confirmations for individuals such as Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Her promotion comes a day after Trump named Katie Zacharia to be his new White House press secretary. Bailey’s LinkedIn profile indicates she served as special assistant to the president from September 2025 to June 2026. She also served in numerous legislative roles on Capitol Hill, most recently as legislative director for Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Departing Director’s Record

Braid’s final day leading the Office of Legislative Affairs is Tuesday. Vice President JD Vance previously described Braid’s assignment as “one of the toughest jobs in the entire Administration.”

Photo: cbsnews.com

Vance pointed out various policy successes achieved while Braid was in office, mentioning the fastest cabinet confirmation process in decades, the biggest tax cut ever, a historic crypto bill, funding to execute President Trump’s immigration goals and complete the border wall, and the thwarting of two Democratic government shutdowns. Trump similarly praised Braid in a weekend post, stating he had done a “fabulous job” before announcing his departure in late August.