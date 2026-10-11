Experimental Drug Reduces Visceral Fat by 12 Percent in Trials

An experimental drug called CBL-514 eliminates fat cells by inducing programmed cell death rather than merely shrinking them, according to research presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Milan, Italy. In early clinical trials, targeted injections into the lower abdomen reduced visceral fat, which wraps around internal organs and can spur inflammation and health problems.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Apoptosis: A death program where cells destroy themselves.

A death program where cells destroy themselves. Visceral Fat: Deep abdominal fat that sits deep in the abdomen where it chokes organs.

Deep abdominal fat that sits deep in the abdomen where it chokes organs. Subcutaneous Fat: The pinchable fat that sits under the skin, which doesn’t carry the same health risks that visceral fat does.

Clinical Trial Findings on Visceral Fat Reduction

Weight loss can shrink fat cells, but the cells are still there, poised to balloon up again. Researchers evaluated magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans from a subset of participants enrolled in two clinical trials testing CBL-514 injections administered every three weeks for up to 12 weeks. Participants across a spectrum of baseline body weights received either the experimental drug or a placebo.

At the start of the study, baseline measurements indicated comparable visceral fat volumes between cohorts, averaging 642.5 milliliters in the CBL-514 group and 677.4 milliliters in the placebo group. Four weeks following treatment initiation, participants receiving the experimental agent demonstrated a mean reduction of almost 71 milliliters, representing a 12 percent decrease. Conversely, the placebo group registered an average increase of 31 milliliters, equating to a nearly 6 percent rise in visceral fat volume.

Mechanisms of Cellular Apoptosis in Adipose Tissue

Measurements captured between eight and 12 weeks post-treatment demonstrated an expanded divergence between the study arms. Patients treated with CBL-514 lost an average of nearly 63 milliliters—approximately a quarter cup—of deep abdominal fat. Meanwhile, the placebo group gained more than 78 milliliters of visceral fat over their baseline measurements.

Tina Hesman Saey reported these findings following presentations at the Milan scientific gathering. Prior investigations established that CBL-514 successfully targets subcutaneous fat deposits. The latest data extend the profile of the compound to deep visceral depots, providing a potential therapeutic intervention against visceral fat, which contributes to diabetes and heart problems.

Study Arm Baseline Visceral Fat 4-Week Change 8 to 12-Week Change CBL-514 Group 642.5 mL -71 mL (12% decrease) -63 mL (~1/4 cup decrease) Placebo Group 677.4 mL +31 mL (~6% increase) +78 mL increase over baseline

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Larger clinical trials to test efficacy and safety of the drug are ongoing.

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