Madison McElhone details daily life managing 700 racing pigeons

Madison McElhone and the 700 Racing Pigeons of Carlow

16-year-old Madison McElhone detailed her daily life managing a flock of approximately 700 pigeons alongside her father, David McElhone. Madison McElhone explained that the sport has significantly altered her daily habits, reducing her mobile phone usage after heavy screen time previously impacted her eyesight and required her to wear glasses. She stated that her involvement began at age thirteen when her father asked her to feed and water baby pigeons. Watching the young birds grow and eventually take flight sparked her interest in racing, despite her father initially purchasing show pigeons in an attempt to steer her toward a less time-consuming hobby.

Managing the Flock and Preparing for Races

The daily management of 700 birds involves constant feeding, watering, and medication administration. Madison McElhone noted that the birds possess distinct personalities, citing examples such as “Friendship,” named after winning the Friendship National, and “Grunter,” a bird that vocalizes when handled. Before races, she feeds the birds peanuts and talks to them to keep them calm. She acknowledged the anxiety surrounding race days, noting that several favorite pigeons have failed to return home. When lost birds are found by members of the public, collection logistics can occasionally prove difficult, as demonstrated by an instance where an impatient finder requested a rapid pickup.

Public Perception and Upcoming Charity Judging

Addressing public perception of the sport, Madison McElhone observed that friends and social media users frequently hold polarized views, with some critics labeling pigeon racing as cruel. She maintained that the birds are born to do this and genuinely enjoy returning home. On October 24 and 25, Madison McElhone will serve among the judges at a charity pigeon event at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow, which features a charity auction to raise funds for St Lazarian’s Special School.