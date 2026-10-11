Mary Chia Holdings Admits Failing To Disclose CPF Arrears And Court Proceedings For Subsidiaries

Singapore-listed wellness group Mary Chia Holdings admitted to failing to disclose Central Provident Fund arrears and court proceedings across four subsidiaries. Chief Executive Ho Yow Ping knew of the notices beforehand. The disclosure came after queries from Singapore Exchange Regulation.

Internal Audit Failures and Subsidiary Arrears

The Catalist-listed firm attributed the disclosure failure to shortcomings in internal information consolidation. Management failed to pool data across human resources, finance, and management functions ahead of a Sept 11 announcement. That announcement acknowledged $50,208 in outstanding CPF contributions at a single unit but omitted liabilities elsewhere. Nine separate court notices were issued by the CPF Board across five corporate entities.

The affected units include Masego, Organica International Holdings, Spa Menu, and Urban Homme Face & Body Studio for Men. According to updated computations provided by the CPF Board on Oct 9, total outstanding contributions across the five subsidiaries reached $103,727. This figure represents a downward revision from approximately $153,000 stated during a court hearing a day earlier.

Subsidiary Entity Outstanding CPF Amount (SGD) Unpaid Contribution Period Mary Chia Beauty & Slimming Specialist $52,266 Nov 2025 – May Organica International Holdings $25,248 Nov 2025 – May 2026 Masego $11,341 Nov 2025 – April Urban Homme Face & Body Studio for Men $9,847 Sep 2025 – March Spa Menu $5,025 February

Board Awareness and Sponsor Disagreements

CEO Ho Yow Ping and the group human resources manager were aware of the court notices upon receipt. Ho attended an interview with the CPF Board on July 22 concerning the arrears. Independent directors first learned of contribution discrepancies at an internal audit meeting on May 25. However, management did not bring the court proceedings to their attention.

Current independent directors Chay Yiowmin and Foo Say Tun discovered the court proceedings involving the four subsidiaries on Oct 8. This followed an earlier dispute with stock exchange sponsor Evolve Capital Advisory. The sponsor argued that court appearances by subsidiaries represented a significant compliance escalation that required prompt public disclosure.

Wider Financial Pressures and Legal Disputes

The CPF disclosures occur against a backdrop of broader corporate distress. The group is involved in a dispute with corporate lender Fullink Capital over a $350,000 loan extended to Organica International Holdings. On Sept 30, the High Court paused insolvency proceedings brought by Fullink pending a $651,498.97 security payment.

To bolster liquidity, Mary Chia announced plans to raise $1 million on Oct 6 by issuing 100 million new shares to four investors, including founder Mary Chia Ah Tow, to strengthen its financial position and support overseas expansion. As of March 31, the company reported net current liabilities of approximately $12.58 million and cash reserves of about $310,000. Independent auditors issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group’s financial statements for the year ending March 31.