Cancer Ghosting’: Charity Warns Loved Ones Are Abandoning Patients

Macmillan Support Highlights Isolation Faced by Patients Due to Cancer Ghosting

Thousands of individuals navigating a cancer diagnosis are experiencing “cancer ghosting”—a phenomenon where loved ones withdraw or completely cease communication, leaving patients to face the disease alone.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Active Engagement: Maintaining consistent, low-pressure communication—such as simple check-ins or offering practical help with appointments—mitigates feelings of abandonment.

Maintaining consistent, low-pressure communication—such as simple check-ins or offering practical help with appointments—mitigates feelings of abandonment. Communication Barriers: Polling data indicates that a quarter of UK adults struggle to find the right words, often resulting in complete avoidance of the patient.

Polling Data and Patient Experiences Highlight the Scale of Isolation

Macmillan Cancer Support launched its Fair Cancer Care campaign following YouGov polling data commissioned by the charity, which surveyed 2,100 UK adults. The findings reveal that 26% of respondents find it difficult to communicate with someone diagnosed with cancer. This communication breakdown manifests as avoiding the subject entirely, seeing or speaking to the patient less, or cutting ties completely.

Patients have shared the profound psychological impact of this withdrawal. Lisa Walker, a 61-year-old retired social care worker from Edinburgh, described losing long-term friendships after being diagnosed with kidney cancer at age 50 and subsequently battling four other types of cancer over the past decade. She described how individuals she spoke with multiple times a day abruptly stopped talking to her, leading her to question what she had done wrong.

Photo: LBC

Similarly, Mev Ghazanfar, a 38-year-old HR business partner from Hampshire diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2018, experienced withdrawal from close friends after her disease spread and became incurable.

Metric / Finding Data Point Source / Context Survey Sample Size 2,100 UK adults YouGov polling commissioned by Macmillan Cancer Support Communication Difficulty 26% of respondents Reported finding it hard to communicate with a cancer patient Primary Manifestations Avoidance, reduced contact, total loss of touch Macmillan Cancer Support campaign data

Clinical Guidance and Practical Support Strategies

Sian Robinson-Brown, service knowledge specialist on Macmillan’s Support Line, noted that finding the right words can be intimidating, but consistency and empathy remain paramount for patient well-being.

The charity advises that friends and family members take “small practical steps” rather than retreating. Recommended actions include sending a message, checking in regularly or supporting someone at an appointment. Listening actively and taking the lead from the person with cancer helps preserve essential support structures.

References