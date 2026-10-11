Brendan Allen Submits Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC Vegas 122

Brendan Allen survived a grueling test on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 122, securing a dramatic fifth-round submission victory over Christian Leroy Duncan in the main event to keep his middleweight momentum alive.

A Gritty Early Struggle and Unconventional Tactics

MMA Fighting reported that “All-In” struggled to find his rhythm early on, fighting through a gritty performance from Duncan before sinking in the decisive rear-naked choke.

The 30-year-old Allen extended his winning streak to four fights, though the path to victory proved unconventional. Duncan opened the bout with aggressive striking before shifting to a puzzling clinch strategy against the fence. That tactical choice played directly into Allen’s hands, allowing the veteran grappler to secure an easy takedown.

Repeated Eye Pokes and a Crucial Point Deduction

Controversy soon entered the fray. Duncan appeared to benefit from an unpenalized eye poke with extended fingers and a suspected grab of the top cage padding while referee Mark Goddard allowed the action to continue.

The turning point arrived in the second round. Duncan landed another clear eye poke on Allen, prompting referee Marc Goddard to deduct a point from the British fighter. Armed with the momentum shift, Allen seized control of the contest. He began landing cleaner, sharper strikes on the feet before delivering a dominant takedown with more than two minutes remaining in the stanza, decisively winning the remainder of the round.

Championship Rounds and the Decisive Rear-Naked Choke

The middle rounds descended into an unusual rhythm characterized by questionable decision-making and critical errors from both corners. Neither fighter could establish absolute dominance until the championship rounds forced the issue.

In the fifth and final round, Allen finally found the opening he needed. He slipped past Duncan’s defenses and locked in the rear-naked choke. Despite a final, desperate attempt by Duncan to grab the fence to escape, Allen maintained his position and forced the tap.

Title Ambitions and Halted Streaks

Following the victory, Allen addressed his immediate future in the division. He emphasized the necessity of defending his top-5 ranking against a wave of hungry up-and-comers. Looking upward, Allen stated his belief that the win should earn him either a championship opportunity or a high-stakes clash against former titleholder Dricus du Plessis.

The defeat snaps a five-fight winning streak for Christian Leroy Duncan, halting the rising contender’s ascent in the UFC middleweight ranks while solidifying Allen’s status among the weight class’s elite gatekeepers.