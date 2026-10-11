New Hamburg Public Procurement Law: Reforms and Wage Compliance Requirements

Hamburg has adopted the fifth amendment to its public procurement law, introducing wage and employment compliance standards across municipal contracts, according to vergabevorschriften.de. The Hamburg Parliament passed the fifth amendment to the Hamburg Procurement Act (HmbVgG) during its second reading on September 30, 2026, setting up a phased implementation timeline that stretches into next year.

How the New Wage Compliance Mandate Works

The core of the legislative update centers on sector-specific wage loyalty. Public contractors must now commit in writing at the time of submitting their bids to uphold specified pay and working conditions during project execution. Rather than baking individual collective agreements directly into the statute, the legislation establishes a legal framework that delegates these specific requirements to sector-specific statutory ordinances.

Consequently, the exact compensation and employment standards required for any given trade will remain undetermined until those respective ordinances are formally issued. The legislative package traces back to a Senate draft introduced on March 31, 2026, under document number 23/3647, with final adjustments incorporated through an amendment on September 10, 2026, registered under document 23/5296.

Thresholds and Exemptions for Municipal Projects

The newly minted regulations do not apply universally to every public tender issued by the city-state. The legislation carves out specific financial and temporal boundaries based on the type of procurement involved.

For service contracts, the rules apply only when the estimated order value exceeds 50,000 euros and the contract runs for longer than two months. For construction projects and concessions, the financial threshold is raised to 250,000 euros, coupled with a minimum performance duration requirement exceeding four months. These limitations intentionally exclude short-term or low-value municipal purchases from the specialized compliance tracking.

Phased Rollout and Upcoming Legal Milestones

While the parliamentary vote took place at the end of September 2026, the new rules are not yet active. The legislative framework dictates a staggered timeline: the broader restructuring of sub-threshold procurement under Section 2a of the HmbVgG is slated to take effect on the first day of the second month following its official promulgation. Meanwhile, the specific wage-loyalty mandates carry a later activation date of May 1, 2027.

Until official publication occurs, municipal agencies and private bidders alike remain in a transitional phase. Procurement offices are using the interim period to revise tender documents, update internal compliance guidelines, and prepare for the complex web of sector-specific ordinances that will ultimately define the city’s public contracting landscape.