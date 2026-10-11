Dylan Riley Lifts No. 23 Boise State Over Fresno State 38-31

No. 23 Boise State secured a 38-31 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night in Fresno, California, relying on a dominant performance from running back Dylan Riley to snap a three-game losing skid against their conference rivals. Riley totaled 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding a 44-yard catch-and-run score to power the Broncos’ offensive attack.

The win moves Boise State to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12 Conference, extending their winning streak to five games following a narrow 34-27 season-opening defeat at then-No. 2 Oregon. Meanwhile, Fresno State dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play, suffering its first loss since a 39-0 shutout against then-No. 14 USC to open the year.

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson called the outcome a huge win for our program, pointing out the historical difficulty of defeating the Bulldogs. Coach [Matt] Entz and Fresno State do a phenomenal job. It’s been a long time since we beat them, Danielson said.

Ground Attack and Offensive Execution

Riley set the tone early for the Broncos, bursting through the line for a 72-yard touchdown run on Boise State’s second play from scrimmage. Following the score, Zeke Martinez rushed up the middle for a 2-point conversion, putting the visitors ahead 8-7 less than five minutes into the contest—an advantage the Broncos maintained for the remainder of the evening.

The ground game received a major boost from teammate Sire Gaines, who returned from a two-game absence due to a wrist injury. Gaines contributed 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, complementing Riley’s output. Quarterback Maddux Madsen directed the passing attack efficiently, completing 23 of 34 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

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Our running backs ran really hard tonight—Dylan Riley, Sire Gaines, Danielson noted. Our offensive line did a really, really good job. Our tight ends blocked their tails off. I think Matt Wagner is one of the better tight ends around.

The Boise State offense proved difficult to stop, accumulating 512 total yards. The Broncos scored on seven of their eight drives—comprising four touchdowns and three field goals—before kneeling out the clock on their final possession. Altogether, the ground game churned out 274 yards at an average of 6.1 yards per carry, helping Boise State control the ball for 38 minutes and 58 seconds.

Fresno State’s Response and Next Steps

Fresno State struggled defensively to get off the field against the sustained Boise State ground attack. Offensively, quarterback Jayden Mandal threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns. During the contest, backup quarterback Khristian Martin briefly entered the game following a hard hit on Mandal that drew a roughing the passer penalty. Martin immediately capitalized, connecting with Ezekiel Avit for a 59-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Avit concluded the night with six receptions for 96 yards and two scores.

Looking ahead, Boise State prepares for a road matchup against Washington State on Oct. 24. Fresno State will look to rebound when they travel to face San Diego State on Saturday.