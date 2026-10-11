Donald Trump criticizes Norway over Nobel Peace Prize decision

Donald Trump expressed anger on Friday over failing to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, declaring during a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, that the decision left an indelible stain on Norway. The U.S. president unleashed his criticism hours after the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 prize to Navi Pillay, an 85-year-old South African jurist.

Navi Pillay Wins the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for International Law

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to Pillay for her work as a judge and human rights lawyer. Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the committee, spoke of a shift toward power politics at the expense of legal frameworks during the announcement in Oslo, noting that Pillay has held states and national leaders accountable. The committee praised her as one of the great defenders of international legal principles at a time when institutions face tremendous pressure.

Born in Durban, South Africa, Pillay earned a doctorate from Harvard University in 1988 and served as a judge in South Africa, at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, and as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014. Wits University noted her landmark work establishing that rape and sexual assault during armed conflict can constitute genocide. Previously, during the prior year, the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory was led by Pillay, who probed Israel’s retaliatory war in Gaza and determined that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration committed genocide—a conclusion strongly rejected by the Israeli government.

Pillay received the news while attending the Nuremberg Forum in Nuremberg, Germany, where she earned a standing ovation from attendees. In her first public comments, Pillay joked to her colleagues, saying, “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump,” before bursting out laughing.

Trump Condemns the Committee and Recites Foreign Policy Claims

Trump spent a significant portion of his Syracuse rally airing grievances against the Nobel committee and the host nation. “This is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” Trump told the crowd. He dismissed the new laureate as a mystery person, stating that he had never heard of her and that nobody else had either.

Photo: The Guardian

Without offering any supporting proof, the American leader enumerated several disputes he maintained he helped resolve, claiming credit for averting outbreaks of war between North and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, and China and Taiwan. Trump also claimed to have settled or to be about to settle conflicts involving Iran and Russia-Ukraine, while criticizing the prize for being given to a liberal person working at the United Nations.

“The Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilisation,” Trump said. “And we will not forget, Norway.”

Controversy Surrounding Past Bids and the Nomination Process

The Nobel Peace Prize can stir controversy. Trump campaigned aggressively, and ultimately unsuccessfully, to obtain the award, which he has long coveted. Earlier this year, the 2025 laureate, María Corina Machado, gifted her medal to the U.S. president, stunning Norway.

This year’s prize carries a monetary award of 12 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million). Ahead of the announcement, betting markets on the Polymarket platform saw wild swings, with Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, and Ukrainian children’s rights activist Mykola Kuleba emerging as frontrunners before the committee ultimately selected Pillay.