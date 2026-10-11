Oriental Pearl Tower hosts Pop Land tour through November 2026

The Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai is hosting the Pop Land carnival tour through 1 November 2026. The Labubu adventure features a treasure map theme, nine interactive carnival games, and an immersive walk-through experience across two separate urban venues.

Pop Land Tour Details and Venues

The Shanghai stop of the Pop Land carnival tour began on 31 August 2026. An opening ceremony followed at the outdoor plaza of the Oriental Pearl Tower on 4 September 2026. The programme is presented as a Labubu adventure guided by a mysterious treasure map. Visitors to the tower venue find nine interactive games located in a carnival area directly beside the attraction.

The event spans two distinct locations in the city. Alongside the tower site, a second venue operates at Shanghai No 1 Department Store in the Huangpu district. That location uses an immersive walk-through format for visitors.

Official city information places the tower venue at No 1 Century Avenue in the Pudong New Area. The listing confirms that the programme continues through 1 November 2026. It also records a limited Pop Bakery presence and combination ticket arrangements, while noting that certain activities require specific tickets.

Lujiazui Setting and Tower Architecture

The Oriental Pearl Tower stands at the tip of Lujiazui, Shanghai’s financial district, on the bank of the Huangpu River. Across the water, the historic buildings of the Bund form a contrasting part of the city view. This setting places the Pop Land games beside a landmark used for sightseeing, dining, shopping, exhibitions, performances, and river tours.

Rising to 468 metres, the tower offers 360-degree views of Shanghai. Its lower sphere features an outdoor sightseeing corridor facing the Bund and the high-rise skyline. The landmark profile designates the location as a national 5A-rated tourist site, a status it earned in 2007. The combination of an interactive ground-level programme and elevated viewing areas ties the event directly to the tower’s wider visitor complex rather than serving as a detached city installation.

Practical Information for Travellers

Visitors planning a trip to the tower can access the site at No 1 Century Avenue in the Pudong New Area. The tower reaches 468 metres, and its lower sphere includes an outdoor sightseeing corridor. Visitors using these viewing areas should expect elevated platforms and open-air sections.

Mandarin serves as China’s official language, and the national currency is the renminbi. Entry requirements depend on visitor nationality. Travellers from the United Kingdom can check official FCDO travel advice, while Irish travellers can consult the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Pop Land Tour

When does the Pop Land carnival tour take place at Oriental Pearl Tower?

The tour continues at the tower through 1 November 2026. The Shanghai stop officially began on 31 August 2026, with an opening ceremony held on 4 September 2026.

Where is the Oriental Pearl Tower located?

The tower is situated at No 1 Century Avenue in Lujiazui, Pudong New Area, beside the Huangpu River in Shanghai.

What are the main features of the Oriental Pearl Tower visitor complex?

It is a 468-metre observation tower featuring sightseeing areas, exhibitions, performances, river-related activities, and an outdoor sightseeing corridor in its lower sphere. It became a national 5A-rated tourist attraction in 2007.