Usher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Legal Hearing

Usher and Chris Brown have cancelled four dates on their R&B Tour, including a Halloween night performance in Indianapolis, as Chris Brown prepares to return to the United Kingdom for a court appearance.

Tour Promoters Cite Health and Crew Demands Amid Legal Timeline

The sudden cancellations hit four specific stadium stops across the United States. WRTV reported that the October 31 Halloween show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis has been called off, alongside stops in Cincinnati, Columbia, and South Carolina. Complex corroborated these schedule changes, noting that affected dates also include the October 17 concert at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the October 24 show at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and the October 29 performance at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Ticket holders across the affected cities received official cancellation notices through Ticketmaster and direct emails from promoters. The official statement distributed to fans pointed toward the immense physical toll of the schedule. “Following an extensive run of sold-out stadium shows on one of the year’s biggest tours, the event promoter has made the difficult decision to cancel select upcoming dates on the R&B Tour to prioritize the health and well-being of the touring party and crew,” the statement explained, as reported by Complex. “The demands of a tour of this length and scale are significant, and these adjustments will allow the tour to continue safely and sustainably through the remaining scheduled performances.”

The London Court Date Looming Over Breezy

Behind the logistical adjustments to the stadium tour lies a mandatory court appearance in the United Kingdom. Back in July, the BBC reported that Chris Brown scheduled a sentencing hearing for October 26. The legal proceedings stem from an incident in February 2023 at Tape, a private members’ club in Mayfair, London. Brown pleaded guilty to affray over what prosecutors characterized as a vicious and unprovoked attack.

Photo: complex.com

Video surveillance footage presented during court proceedings showed Brown striking music producer Abe Diaw on the head with a glass bottle several times, chasing him, and subsequently pushing him to the floor where Brown kicked him, according to the BBC. The victim required hospital treatment for head and knee injuries. While Brown initially faced more serious charges—including assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon—those counts were ultimately dropped after his guilty plea to the misdemeanor affray charge.

Brown’s vocal coach, 40-year-old Omololu Akinlolu—a Florida-based rapper performing under the name Hoody Baby—simultaneously pleaded guilty to affray. Prosecutors detailed that Akinlolu joined Brown in punching the victim in the head after the initial bottle strike. Akinlolu also faced dropped charges of assault and attempted grievous bodily harm at Southwark Crown Court.

Bail Conditions and Remaining Tour Itinerary

Judicial terms established in the UK permit Brown to leave the country for professional obligations, but impose strict geographical limits. Bail conditions explicitly require Brown to return to the United Kingdom by October 25, just a day before his scheduled October 26 sentencing.

Chris Brown And Usher Cancel 4 Dates On Their R&B Tour Ahead Of Breezy's Sentencing In London

Despite dropping four key stadium dates, the broader tour infrastructure remains active. Complex noted that the artists completed a second night in Houston and have scheduled performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The R&B Tour plans to resume operations following the London legal proceedings, kicking off a five-night residency at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 5.

Cancelled Date Venue City October 17, 2026 M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland October 24, 2026 Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio October 29, 2026 Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, South Carolina October 31, 2026 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, Indiana

For ticket holders impacted by the cancellations, financial restitution is underway. Ticketmaster confirmed that refunds will automatically post to the original payment method used during purchase. Fans should monitor their accounts, with processing times expected to take between 14 and 21 days.