UTEP Falls 30-13 to Nevada for Fourth Consecutive Defeat

“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the outcome. I thought our kids competed hard and battled all night, but we weren’t consistent enough to capitalize on our opportunities,” third-year UTEP head coach Scotty Walden said after the Miners dropped a 30-13 decision to Nevada at the Sun Bowl on Saturday night.

The defeat marked UTEP’s fourth straight loss, dropping the team to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West play. Meanwhile, Nevada improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in league action following a performance defined by 274 rushing yards and more than 35 minutes of possession.

Offensive Struggles and Sidelined Leadership

The Miners played without starting quarterback EJ Colson Jr., who watched the contest from the sideline in street clothes due to an injury. Raymond Moore III stepped in under center, accounting for 197 yards of total offense.

Moore completed 16 of 26 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns while leading the team on the ground with 65 rushing yards. However, the UTEP offense stalled early, producing just 40 yards in the first half and recording seven three-and-outs across 12 drives. The unit finished with 211 total yards, with a significant portion of that production coming after halftime while trailing by a wide margin.

Nevada Ground Game Takes Control

UTEP’s defense kept the team within striking distance during the opening two quarters, holding the Wolf Pack to a single touchdown and two field goals as Nevada took a 13-7 lead into the locker room. Dominic Kelley opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 21-yard touchdown reception from Carter Jones.

The Miners briefly capitalized on a turnover when Moore connected with Jaden Smith for a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter, narrowing the gap to 10-7. The score marked Smith’s first receiving touchdown as a Miner.

The momentum definitively shifted after the break. Nevada reeled off 17 unanswered points in the second half, punctuated by Herschel Turner breaking free for a 72-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Turner finished the night with 192 rushing yards on 19 carries, while Kelley added 99 yards and two rushing scores, including a six-yard plunge early in the fourth that stretched the lead to 30-7.

Late-Game Push and Upcoming Schedule

UTEP mounted its longest possession of the night on its final drive, marching 75 yards over 10 plays. The sequence ended when Moore found Cash Cheeks for an eight-yard touchdown pass with 1:07 remaining in regulation. A subsequent two-point conversion attempt failed, bringing the final score to 30-13.

Photo: utepminers.com

“There were some positives. I thought our defense showed flashes, created havoc in the backfield, and made some impactful plays, including the takeaway that set up a touchdown,” Walden said. “But we have to be more consistent on all three phases to put together a complete game.”

The Miners return to the Sun Bowl on Oct. 17 to host San Jose State.