Home » Health » Americans Trust Science More Than the Rest of the World, But Polarization Is Deep

Americans exhibit significantly higher trust in science and greater readiness to accept vaccinations compared to citizens in peer nations, despite deep domestic divisions along religious, geographic, and educational lines, according to findings from the Wellcome Global Monitor.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Elevated Trust Metrics: Fifty-two percent of Americans report having “a lot” of trust in science, markedly higher than the 26 percent global average recorded across more than 140 countries.

Fifty-two percent of Americans report having “a lot” of trust in science, markedly higher than the 26 percent global average recorded across more than 140 countries. Demographic Polarization: Educational attainment and religious affiliation create substantial perception gaps in the United States regarding the societal benefits of scientific research.

Educational attainment and religious affiliation create substantial perception gaps in the United States regarding the societal benefits of scientific research. Vaccine Hesitancy Nuance: While a larger contingent of Americans display immediate vaccine readiness than populations in countries like Germany, the U.S. also harbors a slightly larger absolute percentage of entirely anti-vaccine respondents.

Global Divergence in Public Trust and Vaccine Readiness

According to data from the Wellcome Global Monitor—administered via the Gallup World Poll through a combination of in-person, telephone and online surveys of more than 140,000 adults—aggregate public sentiment toward science in the United States diverges sharply from international trends. While the global share of people who agree that science benefits society dropped from 42 percent in 2018 to 37 percent in 2025, the share of Americans agreeing with that statement rose from 48 percent to 57 percent.

Furthermore, American willingness to receive recommended immunizations outpaces several peer nations. Forty-five percent of Americans state they would accept vaccines recommended by a nurse or doctor “right away,” compared to only 28 percent of respondents in Germany. Matthew Motta, an associate professor at Boston University School of Public Health, notes that Americans tend to be “more extreme responders to public opinion surveys,” which helps account for both higher immediate acceptance and a slightly higher proportion of rigid vaccine rejection.

Metric Evaluated United States Data Global / Peer Nation Comparison High Trust in Science (“A Lot”) 52% 26% (Global Average) Immediate Vaccine Acceptance 45% 28% (Germany) Belief Science Benefits Society (2025) 57% 37% (Global Average) Strictly Anti-Vaccine Stance 13% 8% (Germany)

Educational, Religious, and Geographic Divides Within the United States

Despite high aggregate trust, STAT’s analysis of the Wellcome Global Monitor dataset reveals profound internal stratification within the United States. Educational disparities remain stark: 71 percent of college graduates report believing that science benefits most people in society, contrasted with only 47 percent of Americans without four-year degrees.

Religious and geographic factors drive similar wedges. High-income nations outside the U.S. display an average gap of just 5 percentage points between religious and non-religious residents regarding the perceived benefits of science. In the United States, that religious divide expands to 24 percentage points. Similarly, urban and rural Americans are separated by a 19 percentage-point gap on the same metric, whereas peer nations exhibit an average urban-rural divide of only 3 points.

According to Brian Castrucci, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation, these divides stem partly from systemic disparities in healthcare access.

Shifting Public Sentiments and Political Pressures

Longitudinal analysis demonstrates that America’s internal division is not driven by historically skeptical groups souring further on science, but rather by growing enthusiasm among highly educated and secular populations. Over a seven-year tracking period, appreciation for science rose by 13 percentage points among college graduates and 15 percentage points among secular Americans.

Concurrently, institutional confidence remains constrained. Only 40 percent of Americans report a high level of confidence in domestic hospitals and health clinics. Analysts attribute part of this friction to political rhetoric. Yotam Ophir, an associate professor of communication at the University at Buffalo, points out that diverging political party views on scientific institutions solidified during the Tea Party movement of the 2010s and saw subsequent amplification.

To bridge these gaps, public health authorities emphasize the necessity of improved science communication. As Mark Henderson, Wellcome’s executive director of corporate affairs and engagement, notes, scientific organizations must “meet people where they are” with respect and active engagement rather than assuming passive public deference.

Conversations on Science: Do Americans Trust Scientists?

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