Penélope Cruz Charms in Chanel at London Film Festival

Penélope Cruz arrived at the 70th BFI London Film Festival wearing a pale yellow Chanel gown, defying long-held theatrical superstitions about the color yellow on stage and screen.

The Spanish star has maintained a heavy international schedule this autumn. Just weeks prior, she appeared at the San Sebastián International Film Festival to showcase The Invite and her ongoing box-office hit La bola negra. Her London appearance also followed a nostalgic nod to fashion history at an earlier festival event, where she wore a vintage 2014 Ralph Lauren suit.

A Romantically Daring Chanel Choice for Búnker

For the premiere of Búnker—her latest cinematic collaboration with husband and frequent co-star Javier Bardem, slated for a January 2027 theatrical release—Cruz turned directly to her signature fashion house. She wore a playful, high-fashion creation from Chanel featuring delicate shoulder straps and a dramatic, sensual rear hem slit.

The dress is crafted from pastel yellow Chantilly floral lace, densely textured with multicolored cotton floral appliqués. Shimmering crystals and glass pearls catch the light, adding luminous detail to the design. She completed the look with metallic gold high-heeled sandals designed to elongate her silhouette.

Beauty and Styling Details in London

Complementing the textured pastel gown, Cruz opted for an effortless beauty look. Her makeup featured a soft, smoky eye that added depth and mystery to her gaze, balanced by a glossy pink lip that brought a fresh, healthy radiance to her complexion.

Her hair was worn loose and swept dramatically to one side, styled in soft, natural waves that offered a relaxed contrast to the intricate beadwork of the dress. The film itself, which pairs Cruz with Bardem under high-stakes dramatic premises, heads toward its commercial debut next year amid a remarkably active theatrical season for the actress.