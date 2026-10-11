Gladiators Trier Defeat Alba Berlin 95-75 to Extend Winning Streak

Gladiators Trier secured a 95:75 victory against defending champions Alba Berlin in the Basketball-Bundesliga on October 10, 2026, as reported by sportschau.de. The win extends Trier’s winning streak to five matches and moves them into second place in the league standings, while Alba Berlin dropped into the lower half of the table.

Fast Offense Overwhelms the Champions

The match at the Mosel started at a high tempo, with Trier establishing an early offensive rhythm. EJ Onu opened the scoring with a dunk, quickly followed by a second slam from teammate Justin Simon. Alba Berlin struggled to find their footing early, failing to score their first points until four minutes had elapsed. Despite defensive lapses by the hosts, Trier utilized a high shooting percentage to claim a 31:24 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

The second period saw Alba narrow the deficit through effective work under the boards. The game grew disjointed on both ends before both teams traded offensive spurts shortly before halftime. Trier managed to preserve a narrow 50:47 advantage heading into the locker room.

Third-Quarter Surge Seals the Outcome

Alba’s young guard Jack Kayil leveled the score at the start of the third quarter with a three-pointer, briefly disrupting Trier’s transition game. However, the Gladiators quickly regained control. Anchored by Onu’s rim protection, Trier engineered a decisive run.

A dunk by Austin Crowley extended the lead to 15 points, bringing the Arena Trier crowd to its feet. Trier maintained an efficient shooting percentage to widen the gap to 76:62 after thirty minutes. Unlike previous outings where late-game lapses allowed opponents back into contests, Trier maintained their composure through the final quarter to close out a 95:75 victory.

Tactical Execution and League Implications

Gladiators coach Jacques Schneider noted prior to the matchup that the pressure rested entirely on the visitors given Alba’s roster depth. Following the final buzzer, Trier player Justin Simon highlighted the squad’s execution. “If we offensively and defensively act well, then we are one of the best teams in the Bundesliga,” Simon told Dyn after the match.

The result leaves Trier undefeated in their last five outings as they sit comfortably in second place. Meanwhile, Alba Berlin faces mounting pressure as they search for consistency following a demanding schedule that included a Champions League fixture against Slavia Prag earlier in the week.