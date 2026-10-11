Gaza Ceasefire Marks One Year As Israeli Military Airstrikes Continue

One year after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire was announced to end the war in Gaza, Israeli military forces continue to wage a scaled-down campaign characterized by daily airstrikes, ground incursions, and severe humanitarian restrictions. October 10, 2026, marked the first anniversary of the agreement that was intended to halt major hostilities, free remaining hostages, and restore civilian governance. Instead, as Human Rights Watch reported, Israel’s ongoing actions—including forced displacement, obstructed aid delivery, and the persistent denial of food and water—have sustained a catastrophic crisis across the territory.

Escalating Strikes and Nighttime Bombardment

On the eve of the fragile ceasefire’s anniversary, Gaza endured a night of intense aerial bombardments that local residents compared to the harshest days of the full-scale war. According to reporting from Agence France-Presse via Aawsat , the Israeli military ordered residential blocks evacuated before launching strikes that destroyed multiple apartment buildings in Gaza City and Khan Younis. In the Katiba area north of Khan Younis, warplanes flattened a residential block shortly before midnight, displacing hundreds of families who had sought shelter there.

Additional strikes targeted Gaza City, destroying a building in the Sabra neighborhood that housed displaced people. A child and a woman from the Abu Asr family, originally displaced from Shujaiya, were killed in the blast, while at least seven others were wounded. The Israeli military stated that the operation aimed to destroy four weapons storage facilities belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad—an explanation military spokespersons have repeatedly given for strikes throughout the ceasefire period. Palestinian factions have denied these claims, accusing Israel of deliberately destroying the remaining standing infrastructure in the territory.

Stalled Reconstruction and Humanitarian Deprivation

While the 20-point ceasefire agreement formally halted major combat operations, it has failed to deliver promised international reconstruction, humanitarian relief, or the establishment of a new Palestinian administration. Human Rights Watch noted that aid volumes remain far below required levels, with crucial access routes repeatedly blocked. With winter approaching, 94 percent of Gaza’s population lacks adequate shelter, according to a Palestine Shelter Cluster survey of nearly 2,000 households. Nearly two-thirds of housing units have been destroyed, leaving over half of surveyed families living in tents.

Photo: wbaltv.com

The health and education sectors remain deeply fractured. The World Health Organization documented 56 attacks on health care facilities between January and August 2026, leaving only 35 hospitals and field hospitals partially functional and none fully operational. Food security experts from the Integrated Phase Classification reported that 67 percent of the population—exceeding 1.4 million people—are facing crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity. Meanwhile, recovery and reconstruction needs are estimated by the United Nations and European Union at $71.4 billion over the next decade, yet no major rebuilding efforts have begun.

Territorial Shifts and the Expanding Yellow Line

On the ground, Israeli forces have steadily pushed the “Yellow Line”—the designated limit of military presence under the ceasefire—further westward toward the Mediterranean Sea. The territory within the Yellow Line now encompasses approximately 64 percent of the Gaza Strip.

Photo: english.aawsat.com

Political divisions have further complicated the implementation of the peace plan. While Hamas officially dissolved its government in July, it remains the dominant authority in the roughly 40 percent of Gaza outside direct Israeli military control. Israel has barred a newly formed Palestinian administrative committee from entering Gaza through Egypt, tying further concessions to the complete disarmament of Hamas. Amid these stalemates, the Gaza Health Ministry reports that continuing Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,478 Palestinians and wounded more than 5,000 since the ceasefire took effect, pushing the total death toll since October 2023 beyond 74,000.