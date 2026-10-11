Lawsuit claims McDonald’s uses AI pricing engine for menu prices

Fast-food chains and global supermarkets are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence pricing engines and electronic shelf labels, raising regulatory scrutiny over whether data-driven tools enable automated price discrimination. As retailers normalize real-time adjustments, policymakers across multiple U.S. states have introduced legislative barriers to curb surveillance pricing.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Backlash: States including New York, Maryland, New Jersey, and Connecticut have enacted legislative measures targeting data-driven and surveillance pricing.

States including New York, Maryland, New Jersey, and Connecticut have enacted legislative measures targeting data-driven and surveillance pricing. Technological Shift: The expansion of electronic shelf labels across chains like Walmart, Kroger, and Tesco facilitates rapid, individualized price adjustments that challenge standard inflation metrics.

The expansion of electronic shelf labels across chains like Walmart, Kroger, and Tesco facilitates rapid, individualized price adjustments that challenge standard inflation metrics. Consumer Transparency: Experts warn that combining broad market data with individual consumer histories obscures whether pricing reflects general market conditions or personal willingness to pay.

Federal Antitrust Litigation and Automated Pricing Engines

A federal antitrust lawsuit filed this week alleges that McDonald’s uses an AI-powered “pricing engine” to set menu prices across U.S. locations. The legal challenge claims the system overcharges customers for menu items like Big Macs and fries.

McDonald’s has denied using artificial intelligence to determine individual consumer willingness to pay. The fast-food company maintains that it provides its franchisees with “tools, resources, research and recommendations to help them make informed decisions.”

Global Supermarkets Expand Electronic Shelf Labels and AI Tools

Beyond the fast-food sector, traditional grocers are integrating digital infrastructure. Earlier this year, U.S. grocery operator Kroger stated that it utilizes an artificial intelligence platform known as FlashFood to discount perishable items approaching their expiration dates while promoting them to buyers through an application.

At the same time, supermarkets such as Kroger, Amazon Fresh, Walmart, and Whole Foods are seeing a surge in popularity for digital price tags that show costs on electronic screens. The technology is also gaining traction among U.K. supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrisons, and Asda. Additionally, global financial platform Revolut trialed facial recognition checkout in select coffee shops.

Economic Disruption and the Measurement of Inflation

The convergence of real-time market data and individual purchasing profiles moves markets closer to what economists define as perfect price discrimination. Bank of England economists Clare Lombardelli and Rupal Patel noted in April that sophisticated technology enables firms to charge prices closer to the maximum amount an individual consumer is willing to pay.

Miroslava Marinova, a senior lecturer of commercial law at the University of East London, explained that dynamic pricing alters traditional market mechanics. “Dynamic pricing means changing prices in response to changing market conditions, such as demand, timing, capacity or competitors’ prices,” Marinova told CNBC, adding that while the practice is established in airlines and hotels, digital grocery tools blur the line between market-level adjustments and individualized pricing.

The Bank of England economists cautioned that continuous and individualized price shifts strain standard consumer price indices. When prices move differently for every shopper, aggregate inflation measures fail to accurately capture individual household experiences, splintering the overall consumer landscape.

Retailer / Institution Technology Deployed McDonald’s AI Pricing Engine (Alleged) Kroger FlashFood AI & Electronic Shelf Labels Walmart Electronic Shelf Labels Amazon Fresh / Whole Foods Electronic Shelf Labels

State-Level Legislation Targets Surveillance Pricing

State legislatures are actively responding to the commercial adoption of consumer data analytics. New York requires most businesses using customers’ personal data to set prices to disclose it clearly. Food retailers and delivery services in Maryland are now prohibited from leveraging customized, analytics-based pricing strategies to inflate costs for specific food items.

McDonald's sued over alleged AI menu pricing

Meanwhile, New Jersey and Connecticut have enacted measures targeting “surveillance pricing.” These regulatory actions stem from concerns highlighted by consumer advocates and legal experts regarding the erosion of traditional price comparison capabilities.

Marinova noted that opaque pricing structures weaken standard consumer choice. “If consumers cannot understand why they received a particular price, cannot compare it with prices offered to others, and cannot effectively switch to another supplier, the normal disciplining effect of consumer choice becomes weaker,” she said.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.