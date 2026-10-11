Partners Group launches open-ended evergreen private credit fund

Swiss asset manager Partners Group (SWX: PGHN) has launched a global private credit strategy structured as an open-ended evergreen fund, aiming for high-single-digit to low-double-digit annual returns. As boerse-express.com reported, the initiative coincides with a 40% decline in the firm’s share price since the beginning of the year, reflecting broader investor caution across private markets.

Strategic Restructuring and Market Positioning

New Evergreen Fund: Combines direct lending, credit secondaries, fund financings, and royalties with a global mandate across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Combines direct lending, credit secondaries, fund financings, and royalties with a global mandate across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Share Price Pressure: The equity closed at 640.80 euros on Friday, moving near its yearly low despite a modest 1.9% weekly gain, according to boerse-express.com data.

The equity closed at 640.80 euros on Friday, moving near its yearly low despite a modest 1.9% weekly gain, according to boerse-express.com data. Trust Liquidation: Owners of Partners Group Private Equity Limited voted 99.89% in favor of a full portfolio sale rather than restructuring, setting up half-yearly capital returns starting March 31, 2027.

Expanding Private Credit Amid Higher Interest Rates

The newly unveiled multi-sector credit strategy targets institutional investors and high-net-worth private clients globally. According to reporting from finanzen.ch, the private credit division of Partners Group was established in 2003 and currently manages 40 billion US dollars in assets worldwide. The evergreen structure is designed to capture sustained demand for yield-bearing assets in a “higher-for-longer” macroeconomic rate environment.

The portfolio allocates capital across diversified debt segments, including direct loans, secondary market credit transactions, fund financings, licensing rights, and liquid credit instruments. By bundling these assets, the firm attempts to secure regular income distributions while managing liquidity constraints for both retail and institutional participants.

Portfolio Realignment and British Trust Liquidation

Alongside the new credit offering, management is overhauling existing vehicles. The Global Value SICAV—which held a net asset value of 6.6 billion euros and saw a 1.0% valuation dip in the week following its restructuring announcement—is transitioning into an umbrella fund split into two distinct sub-portfolios. One division maintains a focus on long-term capital appreciation, while the other prioritizes scheduled distributions and cash generation.

Photo: finanzen.ch

Meanwhile, the corporate wind-down of Partners Group Private Equity Limited marks the complete exit from an older closed-ended structure. Following the decisive 99.89% owner vote reported by boerse-express.com, asset liquidation replaces the previously contemplated operational rescue. Payouts from the gradual asset sales are scheduled to reach shareholders in semi-annual installments beginning March 31, 2027. This runoff remains isolated to the British investment trust and does not directly alter the operations of Partners Group Holding AG.

Metric / Event Details Source Context Share Price (SIX) 594.60 CHF (+0.88%) finanzen.ch (Oct 9, 2026) Share Price (Xetra) 640.80 EUR (+1.9%) boerse-express.com (Week ending Oct 9, 2026) Year-to-Date Performance -40% decline boerse-express.com Credit Division AUM 40 billion USD finanzen.ch Global Value SICAV NAV 6.6 billion EUR boerse-express.com Trust Liquidation Vote 99.89% in favor boerse-express.com

Capital Markets Response and Valuation Pressures

Market reception reflects the ongoing repricing across alternative asset management. Trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange saw the equity edge up to 594.60 Swiss francs, while Frankfurt-listed shares hovered near 640.80 euros. The persistent gap between historical valuations and current trading levels underscores how shifting discount rates impact private market asset managers.

Photo: boerse-global.de

By shifting focus toward open-ended structures like the new evergreen credit fund, Partners Group aims to steady incoming capital flows. Whether these structural adjustments successfully insulate the firm from broader sector headwinds depends on the realization rates of its newly restructured credit and equity portfolios.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.