Nene Royal wins America’s Got Talent and receives royal audience

Nene Royal, a 16-year-old Thai youth from Phuket, won the America’s Got Talent 2026 competition before facing unexpected pranks from producers and an audience with Thai royalty.

The Bottom Line

Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattanikan Amloy, won the America’s Got Talent 2026 crown at age 16 after years of busking and playing guitar since age seven.

Producers on America’s Got Talent staged an elaborate prank involving a fake rehearsal and over 20 cameras before surprising her with a visit from the rock band Linkin Park.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida granted an audience at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall to Rattanikan Amloy and her family, returning her official winner’s certificate.

The AGT Prank And The Linkin Park Surprise

Behind the scenes of her international success, the young performer experienced a meticulously planned deception by the show’s production team. Nene Royal had no idea what was happening when AGT producers instructed her to practice a Linkin Park song for a pre-results energy boost. Crew members had her dress up, apply stage makeup, and head to the music room while more than 20 cameras rolled.

Thinking she was simply preparing for a standard broadcast segment, she wondered if she was standing in the right spot. Soon after, crew members fitted her with a microphone for an unscheduled interview that did not appear on her schedule. While she focused entirely on practicing her performance, the entire lineup of Linkin Park walked into the room, delivering a genuine shock.

Royal Audience At Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall

Returning to Thailand, the young winner received formal recognition from the highest level of the nation. King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida presided over an audience at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace, on October 9, 2026. Phuket Governor Chotinarin Korkerd led Rattanikan Amloy and her family to the royal palace to present the official winner’s certificate from America’s Got Talent 2026.

Photo: เดลินิวส์

During the ceremony, the King handed the official winning certificate back to Rattanikan Amloy as a permanent keepsake and a historic honor for her lineage. The royal recognition marked a high point in a journey that began long before international television stages.

Event Detail Fact Winner Rattanikan “Nene Royal” Amloy (Age 16) Competition America’s Got Talent 2026 Royal Audience Date October 9, 2026 Location of Royal Audience Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace

From Phuket Street Busker To Global Spotlight

The global victory did not materialize overnight. Rattanikan began playing the guitar at seven years old, earning money by busking in local markets and competing in numerous local contests. Her background highlights years of disciplined practice and local performances before stepping onto a worldwide platform.

Photo: ไทยโพสต์

Commentary from Assoc.