The French national judo team suffered a collapse at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, concluding the tournament on October 11, 2026, without a single individual gold medal and securing four total podium finishes.

The Baku Breakdown and Historic Lows

Never in more than twenty years had a French delegation returned from a world championship with such meager results. The tricolor squad captured zero individual titles across eight days of competition. Not since the 2003 championships in Osaka had the nation endured such a severe underperformance. Even in Japan over two decades ago, French fighters managed to battle through to five finals, albeit losing every single one. In Baku, only Kaïla Issoufi in the -78kg division and Romane Dicko in the +78kg category managed to reach the gold medal bouts, falling short in their respective finals.

The Sunday finale inside the Baku arena brought no consolation in the mixed team event. Long considered a stronghold for the nation—having reached six finals against Japan since 2017—the squad faltered early. Russia eliminated the French team in the quarterfinals, before a subsequent loss to Georgia in the bronze medal playoff sealed a campaign.

Tournament Metric Baku World Championships (2026) Historical Standard Individual Gold Medals 0 Target: 4 Total Medals Secured 4 (2 Silver, 2 Bronze) – Mixed Team Result Defeated in Bronze Playoff –

Unmet Expectations and Veteran Stumbles

The haul fell short of the four-gold target established before the opening bell by Stéphane Nomis, the president of the Fédération française de judo et des disciplines associées (FFJDA). Nomis conceded the harsh reality of the tournament: Dans le judo, tu n’es jamais sûr de rien… On prend une branlée aujourd’hui, je le reconnais.

Photo: Sports

The championship featured high-profile stumbles from cornerstone champions. Six-time world champion in the -63kg category Clarisse Agbegnenou entered the tournament aiming for a seventh world crown. She suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals to Hungary’s Anna Kriza, followed by a late yuko concession to Mongolia’s Enkhriilen Lkhagvatogoo in the repechage. Agbegnenou offered a self-assessment to reporters, stating, C’est nul. J’ai été nulle les deux derniers combats. Vraiment, il n’y a rien à dire de plus que j’ai été nulle. She ultimately settled for a seventh-place finish.

Additional roster anchors endured compounding setbacks. Joan-Benjamin Gaba, the tenant of the title in the -73kg category, exited the tournament in his opening match while working back from a serious shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Paris Olympic bronze medalist Sarah-Léonie Cysique suffered an ippon in the -57kg semifinals against Japan’s Akari Omori, requiring stretcher evacuation and forcing a forfeit of her bronze medal match.

Front-Office Reckoning and the Road to Los Angeles

Faced with mounting internal pressure, federation leadership has initiated crisis talks. Nomis adopted a pragmatic stance on the outing: Il vaut mieux prendre la claque sur ces Mondiaux qu’à Los Angeles. The federation president highlighted that the squad experienced a similarly troubled timing sequence two years prior to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before engineering a rebound.

Photo: 20 Minutes

An emergency leadership meeting is scheduled within fifteen days to evaluate performance structures. Daniel Fernandez, the person responsible for the men’s national team, acknowledged his position: Si je reste, on va continuer à travailler et affiner la préparation qu’on a commencé à faire. Si je ne suis plus là, ce sera mon successeur qui prendra le relais.

With the next World Championships already looming just eight months away in Kazakhstan, the federation faces a tight tactical window to recalibrate its high-performance pipeline, address disconnects between clubs and the federation, and stabilize athlete conditioning ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.