Pope Leo XIV announces lung nodule surgery in Rome

Pope Francis’s successor, 71-year-old Pope Leo XIV, announced during Sunday’s Angelus prayer that he will undergo surgery at Rome’s Policlínico Gemelli to remove an early-stage pulmonary nodule, with an expected hospital stay of roughly one week, La Nación reported.

The unexpected health update delivered from the Apostolic Palace window immediately rippled across international diplomatic channels. Addressing the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff spoke with notable calm regarding the diagnosis. “Recently, during some checks, the doctors found me a localized nodule in the lung,” Pope Leo XIV stated to the crowd. “It was found in a very initial phase and well localized.”

The pontiff added that the medical team advised intervention, prompting his decision to proceed. “The doctors consider it opportune to intervene and then, following their advice, I have decided to operate it to remove it. The intervention is already scheduled for the next few days,” he detailed.

Timeline of the Procedure and Vatican Clarifications

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, clarified the operational timeline for reporters following the announcement. According to the Vatican press office, the surgical procedure is slated for the first days of the week, with a post-operative hospital recovery period anticipated to last approximately one week at the Gemelli hospital, where papacies historically maintain dedicated medical quarters.

The swift scheduling of the operation has prompted immediate speculation over whether the medical leave will disrupt the pontiff’s upcoming international itinerary. Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to undertake his first major apostolic journey to Latin America, covering Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from November 6 through November 17, Infobae noted.

Photo: Vatican News

Medical professionals in Rome have expressed optimism regarding the timeline. Dr. Annalisa Bilotta of the Salvator Mundi International Hospital noted that the pontiff’s younger age relative to his predecessor, combined with an active lifestyle that includes sports, points toward a favorable recovery. Bilotta suggested that pre-surgical testing is likely already complete, making a prompt hospital admission viable without necessarily threatening the viability of the November South American tour, La Nación reported.

Vatican sources indicate that accelerating the operation was specifically timed to clear the recovery window and preserve the scheduled journey across the Atlantic. Nevertheless, immediate adjustments to the papal calendar are underway. Radio Mitre reported that the upcoming Wednesday audience tied to the tenth anniversary of the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia has been cancelled to accommodate the hospital admission.

International Reactions and Diplomatic Logistics

Domestically in Argentina, federal authorities and church leadership are monitoring developments closely as preparations continue for the November visit. Official schedules released by government and church entities outline a packed three-day schedule in Argentina from November 8 to November 11.

Photo: Infobae

Date (2026) Location Key Scheduled Events November 8 Buenos Aires Arrival at Aeroparque, homage to General San Martín, official welcome and meeting with President Javier Milei at Casa Rosada. November 9 Buenos Aires Visit to Pequeño Cottolengo Don Orione in Claypole, Mass at Monumento a los Españoles in Palermo, meetings at UCA and the Metropolitan Cathedral. November 10 Córdoba & Buenos Aires Mass at the Escuela de Aviación Militar in Córdoba, return to Buenos Aires for evening youth vigil. November 11 Buenos Aires & Luján Visit to Villa Devoto Federal Penitentiary, Mass at the Basilica of Nuestra Señora de Luján, departure for Lima, Peru.

While local church officials in Argentina confirmed to TN that they had received no formal directives altering the program, planners are keeping contingency frameworks open depending on the definitive post-operative recovery timeline provided by the Holy See.

For now, the formal agenda outside of immediate weekly commitments remains intact, with the Vatican maintaining the operational dates for the historic pastoral journey.