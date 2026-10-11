South Jakarta Police advance voyeurism probe into Sashfir case

Police Advance Voyeurism Probe to Formal Inquiry After Senopati Incident

Investigators at the South Jakarta Metropolitan Police have officially advanced their probe into an influencer’s voyeurism allegation. DetikNews reported on October 11, 2026, that the case has transitioned into active formal investigation proceedings.

Fira Assegaf, widely known online as Sashfir, filed the formal police report. She discovered a mobile phone poked over her toilet stall partition last April while dining at a steak restaurant in the upscale Senopati district of South Jakarta.

CCTV Footage Contradicts Suspect Who Threatened Counter-Complaints

South Jakarta Metropolitan Police Public Relations Head AKP Joko confirmed that authorities have questioned multiple witnesses alongside the suspect. The suspect was examined strictly under witness status, and no formal charges or arrests have been announced thus far, according to Kumparan.com.

When Sashfir confronted a man whose appearance matched her observation immediately after exiting the stall, he denied the accusation on the spot. Kompas.com reported that he initially resisted phone inspections. Citing a background working in legal aid, he even threatened to file counter-complaints over privacy violations.

Photo: Kumparan.com

That resistance crumbled under visual evidence. Building CCTV footage later confirmed that he was the sole male individual who entered the women’s restroom corridor immediately following the influencer.

Public Disclosure Months Later and Emotional Recovery

Sashfir waited several months before publicly detailing the ordeal across her Instagram account @sashfir. She explained that she felt prepared to speak out to protect others, voicing profound dismay upon learning the background of the accused individual.

Photo: Kompas

Yang paling membuatku miris adalah kenyataan bahwa pelakunya merupakan seorang suami sekaligus ayah dari seorang anak perempuan, she wrote in her public statement, expressing shock that a father would commit such an act.

Psychological Impact and Next Steps in the Active Investigation

Victims of voyeurism face intense emotional hurdles that require careful, unstructured processing rather than forced timelines, noted psychologist Sani Budiantini in coverage by Kompas.com.

Trauma itu tidak bisa cepat-cepat dilupakan. Kejadian tidak menyenangkan tuh enggak boleh dipaksain untuk dilupain, Sani explained, emphasizing the necessity of active listening and empathetic support systems for survivors.

VIVA.co.id detailed that voyeurism involves a persistent psychological drive to observe unsuspecting individuals in private moments, often escalating stress or anxiety if unfulfilled. As the South Jakarta Police continue examining digital evidence and witness testimonies, the case remains under active investigation by the Women and Children Protection Unit (PPA).