Richard E Grant Banished After Traitor Blunder on The Traitors

As the BBC reality competition returned, 21 contestants faced intense scrutiny at Ardross Castle, where Myha’la became the second casualty of the episode following a shield scramble.

The Castle Reality Check

Myha’la was banished at the round table after struggling to justify her behaviour regarding a crypt shield in front of Hannah Fry.

Richard E Grant’s exit saw the Withnail & I star accidentally expose his own traitor status immediately after selection by host Claudia Winkleman.

The remaining traitors—including Maya Jama and James Acaster—retreated to the turret to deliberate on their next target, shortlisting James Blunt, Ramsey, and Sebastian Croft.

Myha’la Banished After Crypt Shield Confusion

Emotions ran high as the player group gathered for the second banishment of the episode. Discussion quickly zeroed in on prime suspect Myha’la, who acknowledged to her fellow contestants, “I’ve heard my name a whole bunch today.” The actress grew visibly emotional while recounting events in the crypt, attempting to defend her decision to grab the shield before offering it to Hannah Fry.

Photo: RTE.ie

“I was going to give it to her,” Myha’la stated tearfully, explaining she worried about her own protection while suspecting Fry carried more heat. Sensing the momentum shifting, Fry drove the advantage home. “Why would you scrabble for the shield, and then be keen to give it away?” Fry asked.

Despite a scattering of votes directed elsewhere, the room’s consensus solidified against Myha’la, making her the second departure of the episode. “I have loved getting to know you all,” she said as she confirmed her faithful status upon exit. However, fellow contestant Miranda Hart grew even more suspicious of Fry’s calculated intervention, remarking with a smile, “Miss Marple is so on.”

Richard E Grant’s Unprecedented Self-Checkmate

The latest fallout follows an extraordinary series opener in which actor Richard E Grant accidentally blew his cover just moments after host Claudia Winkleman assigned him and Maya Jama as the initial traitors. The Withnail & I star received votes from the majority of contestants, including both of his fellow traitors.

Photo: BBC

As Grant stood before the group to confirm his departure, he stated, “I am… an unfaithful traitor.” In a separate camera interview, he added, “I have been annihilated. I have managed to checkmate myself, which, as far as I’m aware, has never been done.” Host Claudia Winkleman told the stunned group, “Players, this has never happened before. Your first try and you got one.”

Reflecting on the blunder, Maya Jama remarked after his banishment, “Richard, you messed it up, but you didn’t take me with you. So see you on the outside, my love.” While actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and Hannah Fry had targeted Grant over a noticeable shift in his demeanor, comedian Joanne McNally had initially defended him, believing his admission was merely a joke.

Turret Strategy and the Next Target

Contestant Role / Status Key Episode Development Myha’la Faithful (Banished) Targeted at the round table following crypt shield controversy. Richard E Grant Traitor (Banished) Eliminated after accidentally revealing his traitor status to the castle. Maya Jama Traitor (Active) Survived initial fallout and recruited alongside surviving allies in the turret. Hannah Fry Faithful (Active) Orchestrated pivotal questioning during Myha’la’s banishment defense.

Following the round table drama, the remaining traitors met in the turret to debate their next victim, ultimately settling on a shortlist of James Blunt, Ramsey, and Sebastian Croft. James Acaster offered a characteristically unique justification for targeting James Blunt, noting, “It would make my life easier, because every time someone says ‘James’, I’m turning around, and half the time, it’s for him.”

Richard E Grant explains THAT Celebrity Traitors blunder

The competition continues on Friday at 20:00 BST on BBC One and iPlayer.