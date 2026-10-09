King and Queen of Thailand Receive AGT 2026 Champion Nene Royal and Family

On October 9, 2026, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida granted a royal audience at the Amphorn Sadan Throne Hall in Bangkok to Rattikarn “Nene Royal” Amlor, the teenage champion of America’s Got Talent 2026, alongside her family and Phuket governor Chotinarin Kerdsom.

The Royal Audience at Amphorn Sadan Throne Hall

The royal audience took place at 5:09 PM on October 9, 2026, at the Amphorn Sadan Throne Hall in Bangkok, as reported by The Bangkok Insight. Phuket Governor Chotinarin Kerdsom accompanied the 14.2-million-baht prize winner and five members of her family to present her official winner’s certificate to the Thai monarch. During the proceedings, King Maha Vajiralongkorn graciously returned the certificate to Rattikarn to keep as a permanent family heirloom and historic family record.

The meeting highlighted the young performer’s international victory on the American reality competition stage. Local officials from her home province of Phuket joined the delegation to mark her historic achievement abroad. The royal household regularly recognizes citizens who bring international prestige to the country through the arts and competitive fields.

Financial Realities of the Million-Dollar Prize

Behind the celebratory royal audience lie complex financial choices regarding the international television prize. Sanook reported that Rattikarn and her father revealed on the talk show Kammakorn Khao Khui Nok Cho that they opted for a single lump-sum payout rather than the standard multi-year installment plan offered by the network. While the television program advertises a headline prize of one million U.S. dollars, choosing the immediate lump sum reduces the total amount significantly based on current present-value calculations.

Photo: Sanook

Financial evaluations place the pre-tax lump sum within an estimated range of 300,000 to 430,000 U.S. dollars, which converts to approximately 9.9 million to 14.2 million Thai baht. Tax implications form another critical layer for the young champion. Assuming a maximum estimated lump sum of 14.2 million baht subject to a 30 percent U.S. tax withholding of 4.26 million baht, the remaining balance sits around 9.94 million baht before factoring in Thai tax obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, and applicable double-taxation treaties between the two nations.

Financial Breakdown (Hypothetical Estimate) Amount in Thai Baht Lump-Sum Prize Before Tax 14,200,000 THB Estimated U.S. Tax Withholding (30%) 4,260,000 THB Remaining Balance After U.S. Tax 9,940,000 THB

Global Platform Success and Future Path

The transition from regional talent shows to winning a global franchise marks a massive turning point for any young entertainer. The televised victory on America’s Got Talent places Rattikarn among a select group of international acts to capture the American trophy. While questions remain regarding the final net payout after accounting for cross-border tax credits and administrative fees, the immediate priority for the young artist centers on managing her burgeoning career and handling her newfound public prominence.

Photo: LINE TODAY

With her official recognition by the Thai royal family now cemented into the national record, the focus shifts toward how her management team will leverage her global exposure. Navigating international earnings, U.S. tax compliance, and potential domestic tax filings requires careful legal and financial navigation as she steps onto the world stage.