Justice Alito Confirms Plans to Remain on Bench Despite Retirement Speculation

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has confirmed he intends to stay through the current term. Speaking during a series of rare interviews, the 76-year-old jurist pushed back against critics, defended the court’s independence, and voiced concern over rising intimidation efforts.

Justice Samuel Alito Confirms Plans to Remain on the Bench Through Current Term

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has clarified his near-term future, stating that he plans to remain on the nation’s highest court even if Democrats capture the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Speculation had mounted over whether the 76-year-old jurist might step down quickly to ensure that Donald Trump could secure a successor.

Addressing those rumors directly, Alito made it clear that a swift exit was not in his plans. I intend to stick around through this term, Alito said, noting that he reached that decision months prior. The court’s current term runs through next June.

During conversations about his tenure, Alito noted that he evaluates his position annually. He remarked that at his age, he feels he has to contemplate stepping down every year, but ultimately concluded that he could still make a valuable contribution to the bench.

Casey Burgat, the legislative affairs program director at George Washington University, described the timing of these disclosures as an October surprise coming exceptionally close to the election. Meanwhile, progressive groups and court watchers have remained attentive to the vacancy possibilities for the 6-3 conservative majority, which also includes fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas.

Reflections on the Dobbs Leak and Institutional Pressure

The timing of Alito’s media rounds coincides with the release of his first book, So Ordered: An Originalist’s View of the Constitution, the Court and Our Country. Alongside the book release, the justice reflected heavily on the breach surrounding his 2022 majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

Photo: Salon.com

Months before the formal ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a draft of the opinion was leaked to the public. Alito admitted that the breach left lasting scars on the institution.

“The leak has cast a pall over the Court to a degree because we don’t know who was responsible for that.” Justice Samuel Alito, via CBS News

While an internal months-long investigation by the Supreme Court’s marshal failed to identify the source, Alito acknowledged that he maintains his own suspicions about who leaked the document. He added that the publication of the draft created immediate security concerns for the majority justices, noting that he and other authors of the ruling faced physical threats, harassment, and the loss of long-standing friendships.

Rejecting Labels and Criticizing Executive Rhetoric

During his interviews, Alito also pushed back against characterizations linking his jurisprudence directly to Donald Trump’s political movement. Dismissing suggestions that his rulings reflect outside influence, he called the notion offensive.

Photo: CBS News

Insisting that he evaluates every matter strictly on its legal merits regardless of which executive holds office, Alito simultaneously turned his criticism toward the sharp rhetoric directed at the judiciary by modern political figures. He pointed out that the public language used by high-ranking officials to describe the court has grown remarkably harsh compared to past decades.

That friction comes as the court grapples with a wave of emergency appeals. Alito conceded that the surge in emergency docket activity is not a good thing, though he noted that the justices possess little institutional power to stem the rising tide.

Alito also addressed broader concerns regarding attempts to influence the judiciary. In his remarks on Fox News Sunday, he warned that a concerted effort has been mounted to intimidate the court and pressure individual justices into altering their judicial outcomes.