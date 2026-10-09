Johor Islamic Religious Department detains unmarried couple for khalwat

Midnight raid traps couple and infant in Kluang

Enforcement officers from the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) detained an unmarried man and a divorced woman in their 30s during a khalwat operation at a terrace house in Kluang. The raid unfolded at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Friday, launched swiftly after a public tip-off alerted authorities to suspicious activities at the residence.

When enforcement personnel arrived, the front gate and doors remained locked. A man finally opened the entry roughly three minutes after officers knocked and announced their presence, claiming upon questioning that his prospective wife was inside.

Four-month-old baby discovered during premises check

Further checks inside the living room revealed a woman dressed in a long-sleeved t-shirt and a traditional long skirt. Authorities then uncovered a four-month-old baby sleeping on a mattress topper (toto) in the home.

During subsequent questioning by JAINJ officials, the woman acknowledged that the infant was born out of wedlock from a relationship with her partner. The man admitted to authorities that he had engaged in intimate relations with the woman on multiple occasions, which resulted in the pregnancy.

Marriage delayed until the child grows older

When asked by enforcement officers if the couple intended to legalize their union through marriage, the man stated that they planned to wed eventually, but preferred to wait until the child was a bit older, according to the official JAINJ statement.

Charges under Johor Syariah criminal law

Following the inspection and admissions, the couple faces prosecution under the state’s religious laws. Authorities confirmed that the pair will be charged under Section 27 of the Johor Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment for close proximity, alongside Section 23 of the same enactment covering illicit sexual intercourse (zina).