Tristan Scherwey Faces New Reality in 18th Season with SC Bern

Following a season-opening benching for the CP Berne, veteran forward Tristan Scherwey is confronting a reduced role in his 18th campaign with the club. Blick reported that the 35-year-old fan favorite has already been made a healthy scratch twice by head coach Serge Aubin as the organization pivots toward a younger roster.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Contract Year Uncertainty: With his deal expiring this spring, his future playing destination remains fluid as Berne prioritizes youth.

Navigating a New Reality in Berne

For nearly two decades, the name Tristan Scherwey has been synonymous with the CP Berne sweater. But as the club navigates a broader generational shift, the 35-year-old forward finds himself facing a completely foreign reality: being named a healthy scratch. Blick reported that Scherwey was forced to watch from the tribune during the club’s second match of the season against Davos—a game head coach Serge Aubin later defended by stating the team wanted to integrate other pieces so they wouldn’t have to wait too long. Scherwey was benched for a second time in Fribourg following a home defeat to Ajoie.

The situation hasn’t caught the veteran entirely off guard. The forward confirmed to Blick that head coach Serge Aubin reiterated the reality of his reduced deployment ahead of the current campaign. Listen, there’s a great chance you won’t play every match, Aubin told him.

Photo: planetehockey.com

Mental Preparation and the Expiring Contract

Accepting a reduced role has required significant psychological adaptation for the five-time Swiss champion. Rather than relying on standard hockey clichés, Scherwey admitted to Blick that he spent the summer mentally preparing for the shift and has brought in a mental performance coach to help navigate the transition. I believe everyone can also have a moment where they are disappointed, frustrated, or angry. At the same time, you have to be there for your teammates, Scherwey explained.

Compounding the tactical adjustment is the ticking clock on his current deal. With his contract expiring at the conclusion of the season, Scherwey acknowledges that this campaign could mark the end of his tenure in the capital. Scherwey admitted that seeing those moves affected him deeply, noting the immense mental investment required to process the changing organizational landscape.

Metric / Fact Details Player Name Tristan Scherwey (No. 10) Tenure 18th season with CP Berne Current Status Healthy scratch twice, returning from minor injury Contract Expiry Spring 2026

Looking Beyond the Capital

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his lineup status and expiring agreement, Scherwey maintains absolute clarity regarding his playing future. I clearly want to continue playing hockey. I’m only 35 years old, I feel really ready, Scherwey stated.

Whether that future unfolds inside the PostFinance Arena or elsewhere remains one of the defining subplots of Berne’s season. For now, the veteran approaches every game day decision—typically finalized during the morning skate when the lineup sheet goes up on the locker room wall—as a fresh opportunity to prove his worth on the ice.