Pan’s Labyrinth returns to theaters with a 4K 3D restoration

Marking its 20th anniversary in 2026, Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy masterwork “Pan’s Labyrinth” returns to U.S. theaters via a 4K restoration in 2D and 3D, distributed by Cineverse.

Essential Takeaways for the 20th Anniversary Rerelease

The Theatrical Run: Cineverse is bringing the 20th-anniversary restoration to theaters nationwide on Friday, coinciding with Guillermo del Toro’s 62nd birthday.

Cineverse is bringing the 20th-anniversary restoration to theaters nationwide on Friday, coinciding with Guillermo del Toro’s 62nd birthday. Format Options: The anniversary release features a newly minted 4K restoration available in both traditional 2D and a supervised 3D transfer overseen by Del Toro himself.

The anniversary release features a newly minted 4K restoration available in both traditional 2D and a supervised 3D transfer overseen by Del Toro himself. Bilingual Strategy: The distribution campaign specifically targets both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences, utilizing the anti-AI messaging slogan, “Made for humans, for humans. Hecho por humanos, para humanos.”

Guillermo del Toro Oversees the 3D Conversion at the Academy Museum

The tiny yet unmistakably humanoid shape of a fairy beats its wings while journeying within the long-lost ruins of an ancient realm. Directing a young girl toward a mysterious faun, the magical entity briefly gives the impression it might step right past the screen’s edge.

At that exact moment, Guillermo del Toro — sporting 3D glasses inside the grand David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for a technical walkthrough — smiles proudly as if declaring, “Look at that.” Later that evening, an audience of nearly 1,000 enthusiasts stepped inside his captivating 2006 cinematic triumph, “Pan’s Labyrinth,” (a.k.a. “El Laberinto del Fauno”) for the debut of the brand-new 3D edition.

Back in theaters across the country on Friday, which marks Del Toro’s 62nd birthday, “Pan’s Labyrinth” is celebrating its milestone anniversary with a new 4K restoration. The project is available in both 2D and the aforementioned 3D transfer that Del Toro personally oversaw.

Overcoming Hollywood Resistance and Studio Demands

Equal parts gripping and merciless, the Mexican director’s contemporary masterpiece takes place amidst the 1944 Spanish Civil War. Young Ofelia, played by Ivana Baquero, and her pregnant mother move into the military camp run by the ruthless Capt. Vidal, played by Sergi López.

Amid the bloodshed, Ofelia discovers an underworld of magical entities, including the alluring faun played by Doug Jones, who convinces her that she is a princess who must reclaim her royal status. By winning three Academy Awards and securing two additional nominations—one for Del Toro’s original screenplay and another for foreign language film representing Mexico—the picture marked an artistic watershed moment.

These accolades arrived after Del Toro directed two comic-book adaptations for Hollywood studios: “Blade II” and “Hellboy.” But when Del Toro originally set out to make the movie, the industry was far from receptive.

“‘Pan’s’ marks a big divide in what I did before and what I did after. I became invested in a different way in filmmaking,” Del Toro tells me. “I don’t know how to describe it, but filmmaking became a religion, as opposed to something that I could do. It fused with me.”

Studio executives initially objected to the mature tone of the narrative, where a child protagonist is directly confronted and endangered by the evils of fascist ideologies. Executives suggested turning it into a family-friendly venture, comparing it to properties like “Narnia,” which Del Toro declined in favor of an uncompromised artistic vision.

Cineverse Deploys a Bilingual Distribution Strategy

Refusing studio demands to shoot the picture in English to secure a broader commercial release, Del Toro insisted on maintaining Spanish as the primary language to preserve the stark contrast between gritty historical reality and magical fantasy.

'Labyrinth' returns to theaters for 40th anniversary

In 2026, that distinct bilingual appeal forms the backbone of the marketing rollout managed by Cineverse. Yolanda Macias, chief motion pictures officer at Cineverse, emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the Latino demographic that consistently champions creators from Mexico and Latin America.

The company structured its promotional campaign around human craftsmanship. Utilizing the slogan “Made for humans, for humans. Hecho por humanos, para humanos,” the studio positions the 3D restoration as a direct rebuttal to the rise of generative artificial intelligence in the arts.

Release Milestone Details Key Personnel Original Theatrical Debut 2006 release, 3 Oscar wins Guillermo del Toro, Ivana Baquero, Doug Jones 20th Anniversary Rerelease 4K restoration in 2D and supervised 3D Cineverse, Yolanda Macias Exhibition Venue National theatrical footprint Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (Premiere)

Reflections on Legacy and Future Spanish-Language Projects

When first envisioning the project, Del Toro wrestled with existential concerns regarding the permanence of artistic creation.

Looking ahead, the filmmaker reveals that he maintains aspirations to direct another dramatic feature film in Mexico, exploring complex narratives grounded in real-world tension rather than pure fantasy.

For now, the return of “Pan’s Labyrinth” to the big screen offers contemporary audiences a chance to experience a landmark piece of modern cinema exactly as its creator intended.