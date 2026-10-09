Is Now a Good Time to Buy Real Estate Amid Rising Interest Rates

French prospective property buyers face a tight squeeze as apartment and house prices decline by 1% in the second quarter of 2026, offset by rising borrowing costs driven by European Central Bank rate hikes and shifting commercial lender policies.

The Bottom Line

Real estate prices for existing homes in France declined by 1% during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the previous period, according to data from Insee and Notaires de France.

Borrowing costs continue an upward trajectory, with the average rate for new home loans rising to 3.30% in July 2026 from 3.09% in July 2025, per Banque de France figures.

Market activity rebounded to 958,000 completed property transactions in the twelve months ending June 2026, up from 907,000 a year earlier, defying expectations of a market crash.

Market Adjustments in Q2 2026

Property prices across France shifted downward in the second quarter of 2026, providing a mild reprieve for prospective buyers after an extended period of high valuations. Insee and Notaires de France reported that prices for existing residential real estate dropped 1% compared to the first quarter of the year. Over a twelve-month horizon, the contraction stands at 0.8%.

House prices drove the bulk of the downward movement, posting a 1.3% decrease over the year. Meanwhile, apartment prices remained relatively stable, slipping just 0,1% quarter-over-quarter. Yann Jehanno, president of Laforêt, noted that price adjustments continue to ripple through the sector. In comments reported by financial news platform MoneyVox, Jehanno explained that large family apartments are experiencing more pronounced price corrections, whereas smaller properties sought by first-time buyers and investors maintain their price levels.

Transaction Volumes and Borrowing Cost Pressures

Despite the slight softening in valuation metrics, market activity has expanded rather than stalled. By the end of June 2026, transaction volumes reached 958,000 completed property sales over the preceding twelve months. This represents an increase from the 907,000 transactions recorded during the same period a year prior.

Market observers point out that steep double-digit price crashes remain unlikely. Jehanno stated that predictions of widespread 10%, 15% or 20% price drops do not reflect current market fundamentals. However, prospective buyers waiting for lower asset prices face competing pressures from the financing side of the ledger. Data from the Banque de France indicates that the average interest rate on new home loans, excluding renegotiations, climbed from 3.09% in July 2025 to 3.30% in July 2026.

Policy Shifts from the European Central Bank

Financing conditions face additional tightening following monetary policy adjustments enacted by European monetary authorities. On September 10, the European Central Bank announced a 0.25-point increase across its three key interest rates. This adjustment is expected to prompt retail banks to further modify their lending terms in the final months of 2026.

The interplay between falling asset prices and rising credit costs creates a direct trade-off for household purchasing power. According to industry calculations cited by the president of Laforêt, a one-point increase in mortgage rates typically cancels out approximately 10% of a buyer’s real estate purchasing power. Consequently, market analysts suggest that waiting for asset prices to drop further may yield diminishing returns if financing expenses continue to escalate.

Evaluating the Timing of Real Estate Acquisitions

Metric July 2025 July 2026 / Q2 2026 Average New Loan Rate (Excl. Renegotiations) 3.09% 3.30% Existing Property Price Variation (QoQ) Stable -1.0% Annual Transactions (Trailing 12 Months) 907,000 958,000

As retail banks adjust to the European Central Bank’s rate path, future borrowing conditions remain tied to broader monetary policy decisions. Market participants weighing whether to commit capital now or delay purchases must balance modest property price corrections against higher debt service expenses.

Is it a Good Time to Buy: Timing, Trends, and Strategies for Success in Today's Real Estate Market

Industry stakeholders emphasize that monetary metrics alone should not dictate property acquisition timelines. Beyond interest rates and square meter valuations, transaction decisions ultimately depend on individual housing needs and personal financial project horizons.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.