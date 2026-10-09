Sri Lanka says no immediate plan to help stranded Iranian ships

Nineteen Iranian oil tankers remain stranded in international waters 24 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka, facing shortages of food, water, and fuel after being anchored for the past several months following the resumed United States naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Colombo Draws Hard Line on Relief

Sri Lanka’s government has stated it has no immediate plans to assist the stranded ships, prioritizing national interests above relief efforts. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Thushara Rodrigo noted that companies supplying the vessels are aware of potential secondary sanctions from the United States.

At the same time, Rodrigo confirmed that there hasn’t been any communication from the U.S. warning of repercussions if Sri Lanka decides to provide aid.

Echoes of the IRIS Dena Sinking

The maritime standoff arrives nearly seven months after a U.S. torpedo attack sank the Iranian naval ship IRIS Dena, resulting in the deaths of 87 sailors. That vessel was returning home after participating in a naval exercise at the invitation of India.

A second Iranian ship was subsequently brought into a Sri Lankan port after its crew reported technical difficulties. Wounded sailors from the incident were treated in Sri Lankan hospitals, and those rescued from the second ship were safely repatriated to Iran.

Caught Between Major Trade Partners

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath explained to the local Sunday Times newspaper that dozens of Iranian vessels remain stuck far from home because the U.S. reinstated its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing these Iranian oil tankers to drop anchor near Sri Lanka over the last several months.

Dayan Jayatilleka described the predicament as a difficult situation for Colombo. Sri Lanka is emerging from an economic crisis, and both the United States and Iran are crucial trading partners. Support from the U.S. proved vital in securing an International Monetary Fund bailout package and preventing a food crisis in the agricultural sector.

Balancing Sanctions and Humanitarian Law

“We are caught in a difficult situation,” Jayatilleka said, adding that there are limits to what Sri Lanka can practically do. “It’s clear to the world that we are not willingly refusing to assist, but there are reasons that we have to be careful and deliberate. What we can do is to observe international humanitarian laws.”

Jayatilleka emphasized that these are not warships, but cargo ships which carried oil to China from Iran. “If these ships come in for some reason to our waters because they are attacked, we have a moral obligation to assist immediately.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in Sri Lanka stated that it has no details regarding the matter.