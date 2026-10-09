Systematic Awarded Danish Contract for AI-Powered C-UAV C2 System

The Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) has awarded Systematic a contract to deliver a command and control system for counter-unmanned aerial vehicle operations, according to a press release. The procurement will integrate the software suite with existing military capabilities to establish a common situational awareness picture across multiple defense sites.

Defense acquisition officials announced the contract on October 8, 2026, marking a significant step in the armed forces’ ongoing efforts to defend against Class 1 unmanned aerial systems.

Integrating SitaWare with Existing Counter-Drone Architecture

Systematic will deploy its SitaWare Suite to unify disparate detection mechanisms currently fielded by the Danish military. According to the company’s release on October 8, the architecture relies on SitaWare Headquarters software to maintain comprehensive oversight of counter-unmanned aerial vehicle activities across distinct sites and domains. Meanwhile, SitaWare Insight applies artificial intelligence to evaluate historical information alongside near-real-time sensor feeds, flagging patterns, behavioral anomalies, and emerging threats.

The new command and control capability links directly with Terma’s OSL counter-drone system. DALO previously selected Terma on August 19, 2026, to supply an integrated command and control framework built upon the Helion multi-domain data backbone. That backbone consolidates input from radar units, surveillance equipment, and third-party sensors by incorporating OSL Technology’s Face data fusion platform.

Expanding National Air Defense Capabilities

The operational deployment spans several military locations, addressing vulnerabilities highlighted by the proliferation of lightweight aerial threats weighing up to 150 kg. Armies across the continent are rapidly investing in layered interception tools, such as the hybrid air-systems launchers observed testing at Norway’s Ørland Air Station earlier in the year. By fusing data streams through automated analysis, the Danish armed forces aim to reduce response times and coordinate defensive measures efficiently.

Date Entity Action / Milestone 19 August 2026 DALO Selected Terma to deliver integrated C2 system for counter-UAV capability 8 October 2026 DALO / Systematic Announced contract award for Systematic to deliver C-UAV C2 system

The integration schedule and subsequent operational milestones will dictate how quickly these automated detection and command nodes achieve full operational readiness across Denmark’s defense installations.