Bremen police record complaints and injuries at German Unity Day fest

During the three-day celebrations for German Unity Day in Bremen, police recorded approximately 70 criminal complaints, detained six individuals, and issued roughly 175 place-of-assembly bans, according to preliminary figures reported by buten un binnen.

Clashes, Injuries, and Legal Inquiries at the Bürgerfest

The milestone national celebration drew roughly 550,000 visitors to Bremen over its three-day run. However, the heavy crowds and heightened security presence also generated friction and direct physical confrontations. Preliminary police figures show that eight law enforcement officers, ten suspected offenders, and one person working for another authority sustained injuries during the operations.

Investigators logged approximately 70 criminal complaints for offenses including violent attacks against law enforcement officers, property damage, threats, theft, the use of symbols belonging to unconstitutional organizations, insults, and breaches of the peace. According to current updates, the authorities registered no robbery or sexual offenses linked to the Bürgerfest.

Protest Restrictions and Police Response to Demonstrations

Beyond the general festival crowds, the policing of political demonstrations sparked sharp criticism. On Saturday, a spontaneous protest emerged against a scheduled speech by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, drawing an unannounced gathering of roughly 50 participants.

Under a general decree issued for the Day of German Unity, unannounced assemblies were explicitly prohibited across the festival grounds. Police treated the protest as an unlawful assembly and cleared the gathering. Several participants contended that the police reaction was overly harsh and arbitrary.

Lucia Hoymann-Krause told buten un binnen that she was caught in the area by chance, unaware of any assembly ban. She reported being encircled by officers and held for several hours before her personal details were recorded. Police figures indicate that 44 people received place bans for the festival area valid until midnight, alongside reports filed for participating in a prohibited assembly.

Addressing the prolonged detentions, a police spokesperson acknowledged the strain placed on those affected, stating to buten un binnen that the department intends to critically examine the duration and exact execution of the containment measures.

Contested Detentions Over Political Symbols

Additional allegations surfaced regarding rigorous police actions connected to political expression. One anonymous individual reported being taken to the Vahr police headquarters after wearing political stickers, rainbow badges, and a scarf. According to her account, she was forced to strip and held for 11 hours before her release.

While law enforcement confirmed that temporary detentions occurred in isolated cases, officials strongly disputed that peaceful protests, flyer distribution, or the mere display of stickers and clothing served as the sole grounds for a deprivation of liberty. A written statement from the police emphasized that enforcement measures only followed when concrete indications of criminal offenses, significant disturbances, or relevant public safety threats materialized.

The press office stated that final evaluations of the tactical reports remain ongoing to clarify the precise circumstances of these individual incidents. Meanwhile, attorney Eva Thiel, who was volunteering at the federal government’s tent during the celebrations, criticized the lack of judicial oversight for individuals held for hours without judicial review.

Dirk Fasse defended the overarching security architecture on the sidelines of the parliamentary interior committee meeting, noting that the security concept succeeded across numerous examples. Fasse stated that the department expects to handle all incoming allegations professionally, while impacted citizens, including Lucia Hoymann-Krause, pursue legal reviews through the local district court to determine the legality of the police actions.