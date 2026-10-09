Arkansas vs. Tennessee: Matchup Breakdown and Game Preview

The Arkansas football team (2-3, 0-2 SEC) returns home to face No. 15 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

A detailed breakdown across both sides of the ball highlights the distinct advantages and vulnerabilities for both programs as kickoff approaches.

Ground Game Battles and Defensive Fronts

Arkansas enters the weekend looking to spark a rushing attack that has averaged 92.2 yards per contest, placing the unit last in the SEC and 134th among 138 FBS teams. Despite struggles through the first four games, the Razorbacks showed flashes of momentum last week while playing from behind. The offensive line unit featuring RT Adam Hawkes, Kavion Broussard, Malachi Breland, Caden Kitler, and Kobe Branham is expected to anchor the blocking scheme. Braylen Russell has logged 40 carries for 136 yards, one touchdown, and a 3.4 yards-per-carry average, highlighted by a 30-yard burst last week operating as a fullback. Sutton Smith (39 carries for 126 yards, one score) and Cam Settles (24 carries for 81 yards) also rotate in the backfield, alongside quarterback KJ Jackson, who has contributed 39 rushes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Stopping that ground game will fall to a Tennessee defense ranked 12th in the SEC and 60th in the FBS, surrendering 132.2 rushing yards per game. The Volunteers are paced defensively by linebackers Arion Carter with 33 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three hurries, and two fumble recoveries, alongside Amare Campbell who has tallied 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass breakups.

Conversely, Tennessee’s rushing attack features standout tailback DeSean Bishop, a senior averaging 108 rushing yards per game to rank third in the SEC. Bishop has totaled 88 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He previously inflicted damage on Arkansas during last year’s 34-31 Tennessee victory by churning out 146 yards and a touchdown on 10.4 yards per carry. Reserve tailback Daune Morris has also chipped in 46 carries for 299 yards and two scores. The Volunteers have managed offensive line shifts due to injuries, utilizing a starting quintet last week of LT David Sanders, LG Wendell Moe, C Sam Pendleton, RG Donovan Haslam, and RT Jesse Perry.

Arkansas has shown relative stability against between-the-tackle runs, ranking 14th in the SEC and 79th in the FBS by allowing 146 rushing yards per game. Linebackers Ben Bogle (35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack) and Ja’Quavion Smith (31 tackles) have actively filled gaps while Bradley Shaw has worked through limited snaps.

Passing Game Dynamics and Special Teams Discrepancies

Through the air, Tennessee boasts a formidable pass rush led by 23 total sacks for 118 yards lost, ranking them at the top nationally. That pressure challenges an Arkansas pass protection unit that has surrendered 14 sacks, placing them 121st in the FBS. Edge rusher Tyree Weatherby paces the Volunteers with 3.5 sacks among seven different players with multiple quarterback takedowns. For the Razorbacks, quarterback Jackson has completed 95 of 157 passes for 1,038 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions, showing significantly better form at home. Chris Marshall leads the receiving corps with 35 receptions for 549 yards and two scores, averaging 109.8 yards per game to rank second in the SEC and eighth nationally.

Tennessee WR Mike Matthews Talks Vols' Passing Game, Arkansas Preview

The visiting quarterback situation features sophomore George MacIntyre—projected to start after completing 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown—alongside freshman Faizon Brandon, who has dealt with a shoulder issue after throwing for 697 yards and seven scores. Tennessee’s top outside targets include juniors Mike Matthews (18 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns) and Braylon Staley.

On special teams, Tennessee features kicker Cooper Ranvier, who is perfect on five field goal attempts with a long of 43 yards, while punter Jackson Ross averages 45.2 yards per kick. Arkansas counters with Max Gilbert, a former Vol who has converted all seven field goal tries up to 41 yards. Punter Gavin Rush averages 42.2 yards per attempt for the Razorbacks, who hold a No. 42 national ranking in net punting at 41.1.

As preparations finalize inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium, coaching staffs must navigate the psychological and physical demands of conference play. While Tennessee balances preparations with an upcoming matchup against Alabama, Arkansas attempts to recapture the home intensity that powered its recent victory over Tulsa.