No. 15 Tennessee Weighs QB Change Ahead of Arkansas Matchup

As No. 15 Tennessee prepares for its first road game in Southeastern Conference play, head coach Josh Heupel faces a critical decision regarding who will take the snaps at quarterback against Arkansas. The lingering uncertainty follows an inconsistent stretch by true freshman starter Faizon Brandon, reopening a preseason positional battle that many thought had been settled before the campaign began.

The Volunteers enter Saturday afternoon’s matchup in Fayetteville holding a 4-1 overall record and a 1-1 mark in conference play, while the Razorbacks sit at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. The quarterback question took center stage last weekend during a home game against Auburn, where Brandon was benched at halftime after completing 3 of 8 passes for 0 yards and one interception.

Following the change, George MacIntyre entered the contest and helped stabilize the offense. Despite throwing for fewer than 100 yards as a team for the first time since 2017, the Volunteers managed to secure a 24-14 victory.

When asked about the upcoming starter, Heupel kept his cards close to the vest during media availability. We’ll find out as the week goes here, Heupel said. (MacIntyre) came in, did some really good things. (Brandon) obviously wasn’t at his best, dealing with getting injured in the Texas game.

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The Physical Toll on Brandon and Ground Game Success

Brandon’s recent struggles trace back to a bruising outing on Sept. 26 against the Texas Longhorns, a game in which the freshman quarterback was sacked 10 times and briefly left the field to receive treatment on his throwing shoulder. Despite the physical beating and subsequent benching, Heupel praised how the young signal-caller handled the demotion against Auburn.

(Brandon) was a good teammate — disappointed in that moment, but also I think he realized that he wasn’t playing at his best, Heupel noted.

While the passing attack has sputtered, Tennessee’s ground game has carried the offensive load. Senior DeSean Bishop erupted for a career-high 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Auburn, surging to become the third-leading rusher in the SEC. Even with Bishop’s stellar performance, Heupel expressed concern over facing a physical Razorbacks defensive front.

We’ve got to create movement and stay ahead of the chains, stay out of third-and-longs against this group, Heupel said.

Josh Heupel discusses Vols' quarterback situation ahead of Arkansas game | Tennessee Football

Razorbacks Seek Execution Amid Conference Struggles

Across the sideline, Arkansas is looking to reverse a slide that includes 13 consecutive defeats in conference play dating back to 2024. The Razorbacks were outgained 401-204 in a 34-7 defeat against Texas A&M, though head coach Ryan Silverfield maintains that his roster’s effort remains high despite the lack of execution on Saturdays.

I think anybody that watches the way the Razorbacks play, you see the effort’s there, Silverfield said. The execution is not — and that’s something we’ve got to continue to work hard every single day to improve.

Silverfield added that his team is preparing for a formidable opponent regardless of which Tennessee quarterback takes the field. Whichever quarterback plays, they’re very, very capable, he said.

The Arkansas offense has found a reliable playmaker in wide receiver Chris Marshall. The Boise State transfer ranks second in the SEC with 549 yards on 35 receptions, serving as a rare bright spot for an offense averaging 11.3 points against power-conference opponents.

Historical Context in Fayetteville

In the all-time series, Tennessee has won 14 of 21 meetings with Arkansas, though recent history favors the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. While the Volunteers snapped a four-game skid in the rivalry with a 34-31 victory last year in Knoxville, their most recent trip to Fayetteville on Oct. 5, 2024, ended in a 19-14 upset loss against a then-No. 4 Tennessee squad.

As preparations conclude this week, Heupel and the coaching staff will finalize their game plan ahead of Saturday’s kickoff.