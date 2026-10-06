Banco Interatlântico Renamed Caixa Geral de Depósitos Cabo Verde

Banco Interatlântico has officially changed its commercial name to Caixa Geral de Depósitos Cabo Verde, S.A., following authorization from the Banco de Cabo Verde. The regulatory approval, announced on a Monday, confirmed that the rebranding does not create confusion in financial markets or conflict with principles of truth, clarity, and fidelity.

The legal transition took effect on September 2, 2026, and was published in the official gazette on September 8, 2026, according to CaboVerde24. The institution maintains its historical continuity and corporate registration in Praia, operating out of Chã de Areia at the Rotunda do Homem de Pedra.

Parent Group Reorganizes Financial Presence in Cabo Verde

This rebranding follows a multi-year reorganization of the parent group’s presence in the island nation’s financial sector.

Photo: caboverde24.info

The CGD initially inaugurated a branch in Cabo Verde in February 1998, which was subsequently transformed into Banco Interatlântico in 1999. For more than twenty years, the parent institution held majority stakes in two separate banks within the archipelago: Banco Interatlântico and Banco Comercial do Atlântico. The decisive shift occurred on January 15, 2026, when the parent group concluded the sale of a 59.81% stake in the Banco Comercial do Atlântico to Coris Holding for 82 million euros, generating a capital gain of 19.3 million euros, as reported by CaboVerde24. Following that divestment and the conclusion of the sale of its position in the BCA, the CGD concentrated all its forces on the former Banco Interatlântico, making it the sole banking entity in the country held by the group.

Impact on Clients and Administrative Updates

Chief Executive Officer Paulo Macedo noted during a visit to Cabo Verde in January that the group intended to develop its presence in the archipelago through Banco Interatlântico, stating that they would like to reinforce the image of Caixa relative to Interatlântico, based on the premise that CGD is a bank with 150 years of history accompanied by significant transformations in terms of technology and services.

The rebranding does not require customers to open new accounts or sign new contracts, as the underlying legal entity remains unchanged. Administrative adjustments include updating internal records, updating invoices, and substituting signage and digital channels progressively. The institution also advised clients to remain vigilant against fraudulent messages and to treat any unauthorized requests for banking data as suspicious.

Photo: forbesafricalusofona.com

Distinction From Other Financial Institutions

The updated branding has drawn reminders regarding market differentiation. Caixa Geral de Depósitos Cabo Verde should not be confused with Caixa Económica de Cabo Verde, which operates as a separate banking entity.

The central bank’s supervision lists now reflect the updated corporate designation alongside historical references to the former name, as the transition period continues across digital platforms and physical branches.